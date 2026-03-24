Google Messages May Restore Ultra HDR Support

Google appears ready to revive Ultra HDR image support in Messages, and this time the implementation actually matches how people share photos. Strings spotted in the Google Messages v20260320 beta suggest the app will once again handle Ultra HDR in RCS chats, now rendering the boosted brightness directly in the conversation thumbnail instead of hiding it behind a tap-through preview.

What Ultra HDR Brings to Google Messages Chats

Ultra HDR on Android uses a backward-compatible JPEG with an embedded gain map, allowing a single image to look correct on SDR screens while unlocking highlight detail on HDR-capable displays. Android 14 added platform-level support for this format, and Google’s developer guidance outlines how apps can read the gain map so photos pop without breaking compatibility with older devices.

That makes Ultra HDR uniquely suited for messaging. Senders don’t have to choose between dramatic highlights and broad compatibility, and recipients see the best image their device can render. With RCS now topping a billion monthly active users according to Google, even small improvements in how photos render can have outsized impact on everyday sharing.

Fixing a Misstep From the First Messages Rollout

Messages first gained Ultra HDR support in 2023, but it flew under the radar because the chat thumbnails looked like standard images. You had to open the photo to notice the effect. A redesign in 2025 quietly removed the capability in the media viewer, leaving HDR photos looking flatter again in the app.

The new beta points to a course correction. When the hidden flags are enabled, the conversation view itself shows the brighter, more contrasty thumbnail—clear evidence that the gain map is being applied earlier in the UI pipeline. The full-screen preview still benefits, but the crucial change is surfacing the effect where people first see the photo: in-line, at a glance.

The UX Challenge of Brightness Jumps in Chats

Rendering Ultra HDR in thumbnails isn’t a free win. Sudden luminance spikes in a chat thread can be jarring, particularly in low light. Many photo and gallery apps that support HDR offer a toggle to tone things down. Pixel phones expose system-level controls for HDR photo brightness, but not every device does, so an in-app option makes sense.

If Google rolls this out broadly, expect guardrails: a per-thread or global toggle, maybe a smart limiter to avoid extreme jumps, and consistent treatment across light and dark themes. Getting that balance right matters more than the spec sheet—it’s what determines whether people keep HDR on or disable it after a few tense night chats.

Why This Matters Beyond Pixel Phones and Apps

Ultra HDR isn’t just a Pixel party trick. Because the format rides on standard JPEG, photos remain shareable across apps and services that haven’t implemented gain-map rendering. As more Android 14 devices ship camera pipelines that capture HDR with embedded gain maps, messaging becomes the logical place to showcase the difference—without fragmenting the experience for recipients on older hardware.

There’s also a competitive angle. Social apps have been racing to support HDR photos, with mixed success on cross-platform consistency. If Messages nails fast, faithful HDR previews that respect device capabilities, it could set a baseline for how HDR should feel in everyday conversations rather than just curated posts.

What the Beta Hints Reveal About Ultra HDR in Messages

The v20260320 beta includes code paths that re-enable Ultra HDR handling and apply it to thumbnails, strongly implying an A/B server flag is gating the feature. That suggests Google is testing for side effects like power draw, scroll performance, and perceived flicker before a wider rollout. The same build also surfaces a new Copy action for voice message transcripts, a small but practical upgrade for accessibility and quick note-taking.

As always with teardowns, nothing is guaranteed until the switch flips. But the direction is clear: bring Ultra HDR back, make it visible where it counts, and sand down the rough edges that made the first try easy to miss and the interim period a step backward.

The Bottom Line on Google Messages Ultra HDR Support

If Google proceeds, Messages could become a model for everyday HDR sharing—accurate, immediate, and respectful of context. The core tech was already there in Android 14; what’s new is the product sense to show it off without forcing users to hunt for the effect. Done well, this is the version of Ultra HDR that finally just feels right in a chat.