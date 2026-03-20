Google Messages Adds Live Location Sharing

Google Messages is finally catching up to rival chat apps with a built-in live location feature, giving Android users an easier way to coordinate meetups and share their real-time whereabouts without jumping to another app. It’s a small button with big implications for safety, convenience, and RCS—the modern messaging standard Google has been pushing for years.

How Live Location Works in Google Messages

Open any conversation in Google Messages, tap the plus icon, and select Real-time location. You’ll be prompted to grant location permissions if you haven’t already. A bottom panel then shows a preview map via Google Maps along with practical context like your phone’s battery level, so the person you’re sharing with knows how long you’re likely to stay connected.

You can choose a fixed time window—such as a short interval—or set a custom duration. If you go beyond the shortest window, you’ll need to switch it off manually when you’re done. Google’s support documentation also references the ability to leave sharing on indefinitely, though that option may be gated by your device’s privacy settings and wasn’t visible in every test build. Tapping Send begins the live stream; tapping Stop in the same thread ends it immediately.

Under the hood, the experience is powered by Google’s Find Hub system components and integrates tightly with Google Maps. The result is a smooth, native card inside Messages rather than a clunky handoff to a separate app.

Requirements and compatibility for live location

Live location works best in RCS chats, where updates can flow continuously and benefit from the end-to-end encryption Google now applies to eligible one-on-one and group conversations. If a chat falls back to SMS/MMS, expect limitations—typically a static pin or less frequent updates—because legacy protocols don’t support the same rich features or encryption.

You’ll need the latest version of Google Messages, Google Play services, and location permissions enabled. Rollouts like this often arrive via a server-side switch, so not everyone will see it at once even with the newest app build.

Privacy and safety controls for live location

Location sharing in Messages is permission-based, time-bound, and clearly indicated in the conversation, which helps prevent accidental oversharing. You can revoke access with a single tap, and the share applies only to the selected chat. Because RCS chats in Messages offer end-to-end encryption in supported cases, your live location updates are protected in transit; that said, recipients in non-RCS threads won’t get the same level of security.

Expect some battery impact, as continuous location updates use GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular signals. In practice, the hit is similar to turn-by-turn navigation. The preview panel’s battery readout is a thoughtful touch that helps both sides plan accordingly.

Why this matters for RCS and Android messaging

Live location has long been table stakes on WhatsApp, iMessage, and Telegram, so its arrival in Google Messages closes a lingering feature gap. It also strengthens the case for RCS as the default texting experience on Android. Google has said RCS now serves more than 1B monthly active users, a scale that makes each new native capability meaningful for everyday communication.

The timing is notable as cross-platform messaging slowly improves. With iPhone support for RCS entering the picture, parity features like live location reduce friction when friends and families coordinate across devices. Meanwhile, WhatsApp continues to boast a multi-billion user base globally, underscoring how critical real-time utilities are in modern messaging.

Early quirks and what to expect during rollout

Early testers have spotted a persistent notification dot over the plus icon in Messages even after using live location once. Reporting from 9to5Google indicates the dot may only disappear after someone else shares their location back—a behavior that looks like either an onboarding nudge or a simple bug. As with many Google feature rollouts, small UI wrinkles often get ironed out over subsequent updates.

How to try it now in Google Messages on Android

Update Google Messages from the Play Store, open a conversation with RCS enabled, tap the plus icon, and choose Real-time location. Grant permissions, pick a duration, and send. When plans change or you’ve arrived, return to the thread and hit Stop sharing. If you don’t see the feature yet, keep an eye out—it’s likely arriving through a phased server-side release.

Bottom line: Google Messages’ live location feature brings Android’s default chat app up to speed with the rest of the market, adds practical safety benefits, and continues the steady march toward a richer, more interoperable RCS future.