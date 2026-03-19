Google Maps Tests New Location Sharing Button

Google is experimenting with a streamlined way to share your current location in Maps, introducing a prominent on-screen button that removes a common point of friction. If it ships broadly, the tweak could make real-time coordination easier while subtly reshaping how billions of people hand off where they are to friends, family, and delivery drivers.

What’s Changing in Google Maps Location Sharing

Today, sharing your live spot in Maps typically requires tapping the blue dot that marks your position, then hunting for a “Share your location” option in a secondary panel. In recent test builds, Google places that action front and center with a floating action button that appears right on the main map.

The trial has been spotted in version 26.12.03.884026066 of the Android app. It’s not widely enabled, suggesting a server-side A/B test or staged flag rollout. As with many experimental features, there’s no guarantee of public release in its current form.

How the New Google Maps Location Sharing Button Works

The button combines a share icon with a location pin, making the intent immediately recognizable. It appears when you zoom into your current position or tap the compass control to center the map. If you start panning around to explore, the button tucks away to reduce clutter, then returns when you re-focus on your own location.

Tap it, and Maps generates a shareable link via the Android share sheet, letting you send your location through apps like Messages, WhatsApp, or email, or copy it to the clipboard. Functionally, that’s no different from today’s flow—what’s new is that a single, visible tap replaces the less discoverable blue dot step.

Why a Faster Location Share in Google Maps Matters

Visibility drives adoption. Many users default to messaging apps for live location simply because those entry points are obvious. By elevating sharing to a permanent control in Maps, Google lowers the cognitive load, which tends to increase use of first-party features. With over 1 billion people using Maps monthly and WhatsApp boasting more than 2 billion users, even small UX refinements can shift massive real-world behavior.

There’s also a safety angle. Quick access to location sharing is critical during meetups, late-night rides, or roadside breakdowns, where shaving off a step can matter. Competing services like Apple’s Find My lean into persistent sharing within a closed ecosystem; Google’s approach favors cross-app, cross-platform links that work with whomever you’re coordinating.

Google Maps Navigation Menu Gets a Visual Refresh

Alongside the share button, Google is testing a redesign of the in-navigation controls. The familiar pull-up sheet—previously a list—now appears as a grid of larger icons, improving tap targets and glanceability while driving. Early builds suggest two toggles, Satellite and Traffic, are migrating to Settings, likely because they’re set-and-forget options for most people.

One notable omission in the test UI is the “Share trip progress” option. That could be a temporary removal as Google reorganizes the panel, or a sign the company plans to consolidate how and where sharing occurs. The consolidation would make sense if the new floating button becomes the primary way to initiate any kind of location handoff.

Privacy and Safety Considerations for Location Sharing

Maps already supports time-limited sharing and controls over who can see your location. If the new entry point lifts usage, it will be important that prompts clearly communicate duration and audience. Links that can be forwarded are convenient, but users should be reminded to turn off sharing when it’s no longer needed, especially in group chats where messages persist.

Historically, Google has paired location features with granular permissions on Android and iOS, including one-time access and while-in-use options. Expect any broader release to lean on these system-level protections and reinforce best practices within the share flow.

When You Might See the New Google Maps Share Button

Google frequently trials interface changes with small cohorts, iterates based on engagement and error rates, and only then scales up. This feature appears to be in that exploratory phase. If testing confirms higher share initiation and no unintended taps, the button could roll out more widely in a future Maps update.

The takeaway is straightforward: reducing a single step can meaningfully change how people share where they are. For a product at Maps’ scale, that’s a consequential tweak—one that could make location sharing faster, safer, and more consistent across the apps you already use.