Google Maps Now Shows Tesla Supercharger Availability

Google Maps just made road trips easier for electric vehicle owners. The app now provides real-time availability for Tesla Supercharger stalls and charging speeds, thus cutting out concerns of unknowns that can result in diversions and lineups. The rollout spans Android and iOS, carries over to Android Auto in your car, and lands on the in-car display if you’re driving a Tesla that uses Google data for place search.

For Tesla drivers, this is more or less what the Tesla app and in‑car navigation have already made available, but the update matters because it brings that same visibility right inside a mapping app millions of people use every day to plan their drives.

It matters as well for non‑Tesla drivers, as more automakers other than Tesla transition to the North American Charging Standard and get access to Superchargers.

Look up a Tesla Supercharger and the info card now indicates how many open stalls are available in addition to occupied ones, as well as the maximum charging speed for each connector type at that location. And if a site offers both 250 kW and 150 kW hardware, Maps also breaks down availability by speed, so you know whether you can expect a fast or slower charge.

This live status will show up wherever you use Google Maps on mobile and in compatible dashboards. Use it alongside other filters to efficiently charge at high‑power sites when routing or just making a quick stop.

Why Live Status Is Important For EV Drivers

Details are a frill, they say; real‑time data does more than just make things nice across the value chain — it also saves on wasted time. J.D. Power has stated over and over that charging reliability and access are serious irritants, citing a significant share of charging attempts that fail to result in delivered energy. Being aware of a site’s stall count and occupancy before you go can help prevent full lots and long waits at peak times.

Let’s look at a Friday evening along an interstate corridor: Two Superchargers are 10 miles apart, but one has higher power than the other and different traffic patterns. Live stall counts mean you can route to the spot with open 250 kW bays instead of rolling the dice on a busier, slower site. The time savings add up over long trips, when one congested stop can cascade through an entire itinerary.

A Boost As NACS Becomes the Default Standard

The timing aligns with a more general change in North America. Plus, all the major auto manufacturers including Ford, GM, Mercedes‑Benz, Hyundai‑Kia, and Toyota are embracing Tesla’s NACS connector, which will mean Supercharger network access for many more models via adapters today and from native ports on new vehicles. (The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center counts more than 180,000 public charging ports across the country.) The Supercharger footprint — more than 50,000 connectors worldwide by Tesla’s count — is still the largest high‑power DC fast network around.

For years, live availability in select third‑party networks has been displayed on Google Maps via data partnerships. Adding Superchargers brings the single most‑used DC fast network into that same pane of glass, which is really convenient for mixed‑garage households and rental drivers who are going to have one mapping app in common across vehicle brands.

Forecasting and Data Accuracy for Charger Availability

Google says predictive availability is also coming down the pipeline. Look for something similar to the “Popularity Times” information already deployed for businesses, only calibrated for charging: historical occupancy combined with real-time signals to predict how busy a site will be by the time you get there. A likelihood score on future stall availability could be nearly as game‑changing to EV drivers as real‑time counts.

As with all live feeds, conditions may change. Tesla’s back end, and the handoff to Google, is at issue when it comes to data quality. Tesla’s own data put charger uptime above 99%, but short spikes in demand — think holiday travel — can easily overwhelm even healthy sites. It’s wise to refresh the station card a couple of minutes before arriving, and have a backup option from a nearby station at hand.

How to Use It Today in Google Maps and Android Auto

Update Google Maps on your phone, search for “Tesla Supercharger,” tap a location, and you’ll see live stall count and available charging speeds. Those same details also show in the on‑screen card for selecting a station in Android Auto. Well, now, in Teslas at least, the Google‑powered search interface is populated with that richer data, even if you prefer to rely on Google Maps instead of Tesla’s own native route planner.

The rollout is gradual, so it may not be available in some areas right away. But when it does, the inclusion of live availability and speed data sees Google Maps become a much more reliable co‑pilot for EV journeys — no longer needing to roll into a plug‑in spot on spec. It’s a little UI shift, but with oversized implications for how fluidly drivers schedule, reroute, and recharge.