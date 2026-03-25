Google Keep Test Clutters Clean Interface

Google is testing a new Create Note button in Keep that swells into an oversized, labeled floating action button, briefly taking center stage when you open the app or scroll to the top. It is a small tweak on paper, but it materially changes how Keep feels, crowding the grid of cards that made the app’s layout feel airy and unobtrusive.

What Changed in Keep’s FAB with the New Create Note Label

The familiar plus icon at the lower right now behaves like an Extended FAB. On app launch or when you reach the top of your note feed, it expands horizontally and displays the text Create Note next to the + symbol. Scroll down and it collapses back to the circular icon. Testers report the expanded state is not just wider; its label typography appears larger than the surrounding note previews, drawing the eye away from content and toward a control users already recognize.

This is the second tweak in quick succession: last month, some users began seeing a larger circular FAB without text. The latest experiment builds on that, adding a label and even more visual weight. The result is a button that looms over the lower-right quadrant of the canvas, diminishing the subtle, card-first aesthetic that has defined Keep for years.

Why the New Extended FAB Matters for Keep’s Usability

There is a legitimate rationale for Extended FABs. Material Design encourages clear, high-priority calls to action, and discoverability can improve when a label clarifies an icon. Larger tap targets also follow accessibility guidance. But good affordances should not compete with primary content. In note-taking apps, the notes are the product, not the controls.

Usability research from organizations like Nielsen Norman Group consistently cautions against visual noise and unnecessary emphasis on chrome over content. Keep’s strength has always been fast capture with minimal friction: open, scan, jot, and move on. An oversized labeled FAB steals focus at the exact moment users are scanning pinned notes, checklists, and reminders. On smaller phones, it can visually intrude on the first row of cards, and on larger screens it becomes an outsized anchor that breaks the grid’s rhythm.

How Widely the Test Is Rolling Out to Google Keep Users

The experiment is appearing to a subset of users on version 5.26.121.00.90 of Google Keep, suggesting a server-side rollout gated by flags. As with most Google app experiments, nothing is final. The company often A/B tests interface changes and adjusts metrics like exposure time, size, and typography before making a call. Still, the earlier enlargement of the circular FAB has already reached more users, hinting that Google is serious about a bigger entry point for note creation.

Material 3 Expressive in Context and Its Impact on Keep

Google has been modernizing Keep with Material 3 Expressive since last year, bringing bolder shapes, dynamic color, and updated motion. Extended FABs are part of the component library, meant to appear contextually and recede when content takes priority. The friction here is not the pattern itself but the execution: the label’s typographic scale appears out of sync with the note list, and its prominence is disproportionate to the action’s familiarity. Material guidance also emphasizes continuity—controls should feel integrated with surrounding elements, not bolted on.

Keep’s audience is massive—Play Store listings show more than a billion installs—so even modest visual changes carry outsized impact. A miscalibrated control can affect how quickly people capture fleeting thoughts, photos, or voice notes. This is especially true for the many users who treat Keep as a rapid inbox for tasks and ideas rather than a long-form workspace.

What Users Actually Need From Note Apps

Speed and clarity are the top priorities. Competitors like Apple Notes and Notion surface creation affordances without overwhelming the canvas—toolbars, subtle plus icons, and context-aware prompts are common. Keep has historically nailed this balance with a simple FAB, a quick capture widget, and voice/photo shortcuts. Elevating the button’s salience may help new users in their first sessions, but beyond onboarding, the label becomes redundant while continuing to command attention.

What to Watch Next as Google Refines the Keep Experiment

Google could tune the behavior in several ways: reduce the label’s size to match the app’s type scale, shorten how long the extended state stays visible, limit it to first-run experiences, or offer a setting to keep the FAB icon-only. Another option is using subtle motion or color shifts to signal the action without enlarging it. If the aim is discoverability, these approaches can protect Keep’s hallmark lightness while serving new users.

For now, this remains a test. If history is a guide, Google will watch engagement and retention metrics before deciding. Power users who value Keep’s minimalism will be hoping the company lands on a compromise that keeps the interface calm—and lets the notes, not the button, do the talking.