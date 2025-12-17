Google Free Hub Replaces Android TV Discover

Google is quietly in the process of redefining the Android TV experience, saying goodbye to the Discover tab and hello to a new Free hub for same-day movies, TV shows, and channels. Early sightings on older hardware indicate the change is widespread and server-side, so it’s appearing without a system update.

The update also moves personalized recommendations and Watchlist into the Home tab, while giving free content its own destination. It is for Android TV and does not impact Google TV, which has a different interface.

What Changes for Android TV Users with the New Free Hub

The top navigation now has Home, Live, Shop, Free, and Apps, with Discover gone.

Your recommendations and Watchlist haven’t disappeared — they live in the Home tab, which is now a single feed of what to watch next (or resume) with new movies and episodes, My List reminders, and trending items.

A new Free tab highlights ad-supported movies, series, and live channels from installed apps and built-in providers. Consider it a home specifically for FAST content alongside AVOD libraries that aims to feature bingeable catalogs without a paywall.

Recommendation tuning can be further customized at the bottom of the Home tab: go to “See more sources” and “See all my topics.” Voice searches and Assistant questions will still go to the consolidated Home feed to keep the functionality as users like it.

Why Google Is Encouraging a Dedicated Free Streaming Hub

Free streaming is surging. For months now, Nielsen’s The Gauge has told us that streaming is responsible for well over a third of all time spent watching TV in the US, and ad-supported options are a growing share of that pie. More than 60% of US internet households now subscribe to at least one ad-supported streaming service, according to Parks Associates.

FAST channels — free, ad-supported television delivered over the internet — have been growing quickly, and Omdia has detected double-digit growth in viewing and revenue. Breaking apart the Free hub and shining a light on it, Google can remove some friction to these catalogs, which means more engaged users and higher-quality ad inventory for distributors.

There is also a product logic to the change. Folding recommendations into Home reduces duplication between Home and Discover, facilitating the scanning of the UI. It would bring Android TV into closer alignment with the pared-down model preferred by Google elsewhere: one personalized feed, along with distinct points of access for live TV and apps.

Rollout Details and Device Compatibility for Android TV

This is a server-side change to the Android TV Home experience, and it does not require an update to system firmware. There’s nothing for users to download; rather, the Free tab will show up in the top-level navigation when this change comes to your device.

Word is that the switch is also appearing on earlier Android TV builds, raising further hopes it will be broadly compatible across TVs and streamers from the likes of Sony, Hisense, TCL, Nvidia, and Xiaomi, as well as projector vendors. Rollouts typically occur in waves, so timing can differ among regions, and device variations can make it difficult to pin down.

Remember, this is Android TV getting the change. If you’re on Google TV, you’ll retain the existing structure that already focuses on a single Home feed with heavy content aggregation and a prominent Live section.

What This Means for Partners and the Market

For services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, FilmRise, and regional AVOD players, an accessible Free on-ramp can carry discovery in a way that might convert to more watch time and ultimately ad revenue.

For content owners, being placed in a curated hub takes app-by-app discovery out of the equation.

For consumers, the switch defrays subscription fatigue by consolidating free options in one place — a particularly attractive proposition for secondary TVs and older devices. For OEMs and operators, a simpler navigation model can have the additional benefit of lowering support friction and enhancing satisfaction metrics around time-to-content.

Expect iterative adjustments to curation and merchandising, as Google trains the Free hub and Home feed. The overall takeaway is pretty clear: consolidate them down to one lane, and ride the momentum of ad-supported streaming with a destination that’s now front-and-center.