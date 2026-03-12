Google Fi offers 50% off for one year on select plans

Google Fi Wireless just rolled out a 50% discount that locks in for a full year on select unlimited plans, a timely price cut aimed squarely at people ready to switch carriers. The promotion brings monthly costs down to unusually low levels for a national network, and it lands as T-Mobile’s 5G footprint—Fi’s primary host—continues to post industry-leading speed and availability results in independent testing.

How the 50% off Google Fi deal works and billing credits

The offer covers Google Fi’s Unlimited Standard and Unlimited Essentials plans, slicing bills in half for 12 consecutive months. The discount is applied as monthly bill credits, and when the 12-month term ends, the plan reverts to standard pricing. The Unlimited Premium tier is not eligible, and you won’t be able to change plans during the promotional period without forfeiting the discount.

While last year’s version of this promotion ran for 18 months, the current window is one year—still substantial, especially for families or small groups stacking multiple lines. Fi indicates the effective price can drop to about $11.50 per line with four lines on the Essentials plan, undercutting many prepaid and postpaid competitors on a per-line basis. Taxes and regulatory fees vary by location and typically apply in addition to plan pricing.

Who qualifies and the key eligibility rules to get 50% off

This is a new-customer deal. In Fi’s terms, that includes anyone who hasn’t used the service in at least 180 days. If you’re creating a group plan, each invited member must accept and activate service before the promotion expires for the account to receive the full credits.

Number porting is supported, and eSIM makes same-day activation straightforward on most recent iPhone and Android flagships. As with any MVNO, it’s worth confirming device compatibility and VoLTE support before you switch.

Network performance and data policies on T-Mobile 5G via Fi

Google Fi primarily rides on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G and LTE network, with supplemental access in select regions. That matters: independent reports from Ookla and Opensignal have consistently ranked T-Mobile first for 5G speeds and availability across the US, a lift Fi customers benefit from day to day.

Both eligible plans include a substantial bucket of high-priority data—at least 30GB per line—before speeds are throttled for the remainder of the billing cycle. For most people, that’s sufficient. The Ericsson Mobility Report has pegged average monthly smartphone data use in North America in the low 20s of gigabytes and climbing, suggesting typical users won’t routinely hit the cap, though heavy streamers and hotspot users should keep an eye on usage.

Perks that strengthen the value of these Google Fi plans

Fi’s software-centric approach has long appealed to frequent travelers and Android power users. International features are a standout, with seamless roaming and simple pricing on eligible tiers, plus Wi‑Fi calling, robust spam blocking, and easy line management in the Fi app. Unlimited Standard includes hotspot support, which is increasingly essential for hybrid workers and students.

Because Fi integrates tightly with Google services, eSIM activation on Pixel and many Samsung and iPhone models can be near-instant, and account sharing tools are straightforward for families. Those quality-of-life touches are part of why Fi often feels closer to a postpaid experience than a budget MVNO.

Caveats to consider before switching to Google Fi Wireless

The discount is time-limited and only applies to Essentials and Standard. If you expect to need Premium-level perks—like more aggressive international inclusions—you won’t get 50% off by upgrading. Changing plans midstream or canceling early typically ends the remaining bill credits. As always, promotional pricing excludes device payments, insurance, and most taxes and fees.

Coverage remains local: while T-Mobile’s 5G wins national awards, rural pockets may still favor other carriers. Check coverage maps and ask around your neighborhood for real-world performance before porting your primary number.

How to claim the offer and activate your Google Fi plan

Signing up is straightforward: verify you haven’t had Fi service in the last 180 days, select Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard, and activate via eSIM or physical SIM. For group plans, send invites immediately and have every member complete activation before the promo window closes so the account receives the full 12 months of credits.

If you’ve been waiting for a meaningful price break on a mainstream 5G carrier, this is one of the most aggressive yearlong discounts available right now. For single lines and especially for families, locking in 50% off for a year on Google Fi is a compelling way to trim the monthly phone bill without sacrificing modern network performance and core features.