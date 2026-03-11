Google Expands Gemini In Chrome To More Regions And 50+ Languages

Google is widening access to Gemini in Chrome, rolling the AI assistant out to users in India, Canada, and New Zealand while adding support for more than 50 languages, including Hindi, French, and Spanish. The expansion also bakes Google’s Nano Banana 2 image tool directly into the browser, positioning Chrome as a more capable workbench for reading, researching, and creating without hopping between tabs or apps.

What’s New and Where Gemini in Chrome Is Rolling Out

Gemini in Chrome first appeared in the United States as a floating window and later evolved into a persistent sidebar. Now, Google says the feature is arriving in additional regions—specifically India, New Zealand, and Canada—alongside a significant language expansion that pushes the experience beyond English into dozens of widely spoken tongues. The result is a tool that feels less like an add-on and more like a native part of Chrome’s core experience.

How Gemini in Chrome Works Across Tabs and Pages

Once enabled, a Gemini icon appears in the top-right of Chrome. Clicking it opens a context-aware chat that can summarize long articles, answer questions about the page you’re viewing, and suggest follow-up actions. It works across multiple tabs, so you can ask it to compare products from different sites or gather research from several sources into a clean, readable brief—useful for shopping, studying, or planning.

Deeper Ties to Google Services Across Your Apps

Gemini’s sidebar hooks into Gmail, Calendar, Maps, and YouTube, which means it can draft emails based on what you’re reading, propose meeting times and add them to your calendar, pull location details for plans, or field questions about videos. The interplay between the current web page and your Google apps helps keep tasks in flow, reducing the copy-paste churn that often slows people down.

Why the language expansion matters for global users

Language coverage is often the difference between a demo and real-world utility. Supporting 50+ additional languages notably broadens reach in multilingual markets. India alone counts hundreds of millions of internet users, with industry reports from IAMAI-KANTAR placing the figure well over 700 million, and Hindi among the most commonly used languages online. French and Spanish rank among the world’s most widely spoken, meaning users across Canada and global diaspora communities can tap Gemini in their preferred languages with far less friction.

The move also comes as Chrome remains the world’s dominant browser. StatCounter regularly pegs its global share near two-thirds of the market, so even incremental feature rollouts can touch an enormous user base. Enabling multilingual, in-page assistance inside that footprint could accelerate mainstream adoption of AI features that previously lived in separate chatbots.

Nano Banana 2 Comes Built In to the Gemini Sidebar

Google is also integrating its Nano Banana 2 image tool directly into the Gemini sidebar. You can prompt it to generate or edit images in context—for example, virtually “placing” a sofa from a product page into a photo of your living room to gauge fit and style. Beyond home design, the feature lends itself to quick marketing mockups, social visuals, and rapid iterations without leaving the browser.

Safety and user control for actions across Chrome

Google says Gemini in Chrome includes safeguards to block harmful prompts and requires explicit confirmation before sensitive actions such as sending emails or creating calendar events. Those interlocks are crucial as assistants gain the ability to act on your behalf. As with any AI feature woven into daily tools, users should review settings and data preferences in Chrome to calibrate what’s shared and what’s automated.

Getting started with Gemini in Chrome in your region

The rollout is gradual. Update to the latest version of Chrome and look for the Gemini icon in the toolbar; if you don’t see it yet, availability is likely arriving in waves. Language support typically follows your browser or account language settings, so switching to a newly supported language may expose localized prompts and responses when the feature reaches your region.

The bigger picture for AI assistants built into browsers

With this expansion, Google is pushing closer to a future where AI feels like a native layer of the browser itself. It also sharpens competition with rival experiences such as Copilot in Microsoft Edge, which has leaned on a similar sidebar approach. As Google signals plans to add capabilities and reach more countries and languages, expect Chrome to keep folding routine web tasks—reading, planning, comparing, creating—into a single, AI-assisted flow.