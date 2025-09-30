Google Drive Tacks on AI Ransomware Detection

Google is adding an AI-powered ransomware detector to Google Drive for the desktop, which could help users defeat attacks before they spread through synced folders. The system monitors for dubious file activity, pauses syncing when it notices signs of encryption at scale, and helps users replace clean copies—an approach devised to cut off the ransomware’s latest favorite amplification route: cloud sync.

How the detection works to halt ransomware spread

Using millions of real-world ransomware samples, the model keys in on maliciously altered files and anomalous activity patterns that indicate mass encryption, said Google. When Drive for desktop detects behavior that seems related to an active attack, it will automatically stop syncing affected files to prevent the corrupted versions of those files from being shared with others throughout an organization’s Drive.

Users get an alert over app notifications and email, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to restore their files from earlier, uncompromised versions. According to Google, the engine can adjust to new strains by constantly monitoring file changes and consuming new threat intelligence from VirusTotal, its parent company’s malware analysis service.

The setting is turned on by default in Drive for desktop on Windows and macOS for eligible enterprise customers. Admins can turn it off, start the recovery workflows, and check events in the security center and in audit logs.

Why pausing sync matters for cloud ransomware risks

Cloud clients might dutifully sync that chaos to their servers as ransomware begins encrypting their local files, swapping out healthy versions for encrypted ones, and multiplying recovery pain.

Incident responders and agencies, including CISA, have mentioned this cloud “blast radius” effect a handful of times in investigations and security advisories. By terminating sync on the first sign of trouble, Drive hopes to smother the explosion and avoid dirtying up good restore points.

That is especially crucial for small and midsize organizations, who depend on version history but do not have a dedicated digital forensics team. Automation and the guarantee that this will never be your client’s worst-case scenario does away with the chances of a full-tenant meltdown where thousands of files are overwritten before anyone thinks to check.

What admins should tell their teams to expect during alerts

In practice, when the system steps in, admins should also see security center alerts and audit trail entries recording the suspension and affected paths. That kind of traceability is useful in incident scoping and postmortems. Because the tool fires at the desktop client, it can stop an attack sooner than simply relying on server-side anomaly detection; effectively adding an “edge” control to your defense-in-depth stack.

Google also emphasizes rapid recovery. The workflow brings to the surface earlier versions of files and provides a controlled manner to download or restore files without receiving back any dirty ones. That fits with business continuity targets when every minute counts, and it keeps users working in Microsoft Office or other standard software from even noticing.

Ransomware risk keeps climbing across sectors and regions

The shift comes at a time when ransomware attacks and the sum of ransoms being demanded continues to stubbornly rise. Total ransomware payments surged past $1 billion in a recent year, according to an analysis by Chainalysis, reflecting both the increased number of attacks and larger extortion demands. Ransomware remains one of the most expensive cybercrimes according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, and European regulators including ENISA have also sounded warnings over tougher double-extortion tactics.

The major cloud storage vendors have responded with protections of their own. Microsoft offers ransomware recovery prompts and suspicious activity alerts in OneDrive; Dropbox and Box feature similar options for their business tiers. But Google’s focus on AI-powered detection along with an automatic halt to synchronization of infected files represents an interesting wrinkle aimed precisely at how quickly and broadly cloud-based users can inadvertently spread harm.

Limitations and best practices for safer cloud operations

There is no one layer of defense that’s invincible. Behavior-driven detection can generate false positives, especially with legitimate bulk updates or script-based file operations, so admins need to be prepared to adjust exceptions and train power users. And although detection reduces time to triage, it does not supplant endpoint protection, identity security, and network segmentation.

Teams should continue to follow the 3-2-1 backup rule, keep immutable copies or offline versions of critical data, practice least privilege access for critical assets, and enable multifactor authentication in Workspace and any connected apps.

Routine tabletop exercises that include how to verify events, restore from versions, and communicate with stakeholders turn features such as Drive’s new detector into repeatable response muscle.

Availability and cost for Workspace ransomware detection

AI-based ransomware detection is rolling out in open beta to most Workspace commercial plans for free, in addition to whatever you’re already paying per user. This is turned on by default in Drive for desktop for Windows and macOS, with admin controls to opt out as well as manage restoration. Consumer availability was not specified, suggesting an initial emphasis on organizations that feel the most operational risk from ransomware.

Bottom line: Baking AI into the sync layer is a practical way to shut down ransomware’s most convenient route to widespread data destruction. As long as it works as promised, Drive customers get a useful early-warning detector—and a faster road back to business as usual—without having to change the way they work.