Google Details Five Tools To Block Tax Scams

Tax scams spike when refunds and filing deadlines are top of mind, and fraudsters know exactly how to exploit rushed decisions. Google is spotlighting five tools that can help you spot and stop the most common tax-season cons before money or data leaves your hands. The urgency is real: Alloy’s latest State of Fraud report found a 67% jump in fraud attempts, with refund-update lures among the fastest-rising tactics. The Federal Trade Commission also reports consumers lost a record $10 billion to fraud last year, led by impostor schemes that often impersonate government agencies.

Stop Scam Calls With Pixel Call Screen And Alerts

Phone calls remain a favorite tool for tax impostors who pose as the IRS, threaten legal action, or demand “immediate payment.” Google says Pixel users experience 70% fewer spam calls thanks to Call Screen, which answers unknown numbers on your behalf and filters obvious robocalls.

For a second line of defense, Scam Detection alerts in the Pixel Phone app can analyze the conversation in real time and warn when it resembles a known scam pattern. If enabled, you’ll see an on-screen notification and feel a vibration cue when the call turns suspect. If you’re told to pay with gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers—or pressured to “verify” your Social Security number—hang up and contact the agency directly using an official irs.gov number, not a callback offered by the caller.

Vet Suspicious Texts With Messages And Circle to Search

Smishing—phishing by text—surges during tax season with messages claiming “refund recalculations” or account holds. Google Messages on Android flags suspicious texts and risky links, nudging you to pause before tapping. If a message purports to be from the IRS, remember the agency does not initiate contact by text, social DMs, or messaging apps to request personal or financial information.

Need instant context? Use Circle to Search on supported Android phones: long-press the home bar, circle the questionable message, and let Google surface background information and signals that can expose a scam. On iOS, you can grab a screenshot and open it in Lens via the Google app to run the same check. This quick “second opinion” is especially useful for refund-update bait, which often mimics official language but leads to credential theft.

Turn On Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing Protection

Fake tax sites proliferate each filing season, from lookalike e-file portals to phony IRS pages collecting logins. In Chrome, go to Settings, then Privacy and Security, then Security, and select Enhanced protection. Safe Browsing compares sites and downloads against constantly updated threat intelligence and can warn or block you from phishing pages and malware-laced forms before you enter sensitive data.

This setting is particularly valuable when you click links in emails or texts from “tax support” or “refund verification” senders. If Chrome throws a warning, back out and navigate directly to trusted destinations by typing the URL yourself. Scammers count on you taking the shortcut.

Let Gmail’s Banners Guard Your Email Inbox

When tax-themed phishing lands in Gmail—claims of delayed refunds, unfiled returns, or document signature requests—Google’s high-visibility banners flag risky senders, spoofed domains, and dangerous links. Red and yellow warnings are designed to stop knee-jerk clicks, especially on mobile where full sender details are harder to see.

Use the Report Phishing option to help train defenses, and check the sender’s domain carefully. Official IRS emails end in irs.gov, and the agency won’t email you to demand payment or request sensitive information. If a message insists on urgency or secrecy, it’s almost certainly a setup.

Check Search Ads With About this advertiser

Fraudulent tax-prep services and pop-up “refund maximizers” buy search ads to appear above legitimate results. In Google Search, tap the three-dot icon next to an ad and open About this advertiser. You’ll see the advertiser’s name, location, and whether Google has verified them. If the details look thin, mismatched, or unverified—especially when paired with unrealistic promises like guaranteed giant refunds—steer clear.

This transparency check is a fast way to separate established firms from opportunistic shell operations that vanish after filing season, sometimes leaving victims with audits or identity theft.

Quick Red Flags And Next Steps If You Suspect Fraud

Any demand for immediate payment, requests for gift cards or crypto, or threats of arrest or license suspension are classic markers of a tax scam. If you slipped up, report the incident to the IRS and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, place a fraud alert with credit bureaus, and consider getting an IRS Identity Protection PIN to lock down future filings.

Used together, Google’s call screening, message checks, browsing protections, inbox banners, and ad transparency tools create multiple tripwires that force scammers to reveal themselves. That breadth matters when minutes and momentum are the difference between a near miss and a drained refund.