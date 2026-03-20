Google Confirms Messages Trash Folder Rollout

Google is adding a Trash folder to its Messages app, introducing a safety net that holds deleted texts for a limited time before removing them automatically. The change mirrors familiar workflows in Gmail and Drive, giving users a straightforward way to recover conversations they didn’t mean to erase.

How the New Messages Trash Folder Works and Behaves

Instead of vanishing immediately, deleted messages will move into a dedicated Trash folder. Most devices will keep items there for up to 30 days, while Android Go phones will hold them for seven days, a nod to tighter storage constraints on entry-level hardware. During that window, users can restore conversations or purge them permanently at any time.

Access is straightforward: tap your profile avatar in the upper-right of the Messages interface to find the Trash option. Inside, you’ll see a sortable list of trashed threads and messages, with controls to restore or delete individually. Google is also offering bulk actions, so you can clear or recover everything with a single tap if needed.

Visual cues in the app are being updated as well. Instances of “Delete” are being reframed as “Move to trash,” reducing the risk of confusion and making the recovery flow more explicit.

Why the Messages Trash Folder Matters for Users

Messages often carry time-sensitive details—one-time passcodes, shipping alerts, appointment reminders, or photos shared on the fly. A soft-delete layer dramatically cuts the pain of accidental taps or bulk-cleanup misfires. It also provides a simple way to triage clutter without the anxiety of losing something important.

The 30-day window aligns with retention norms across Google services. Gmail and Google Drive both empty their trash automatically after 30 days, a balance between recoverability and responsible data hygiene. That consistency helps users form reliable habits across apps.

Rollout Details and What Messages Users Should Expect

Google outlined the feature on the Google Messages Community forum following public beta sightings. Testers first saw the Trash folder appear in a recent beta build (v20260227), signaling the behavior now moving toward general availability. Expect a typical staggered rollout, likely controlled by a combination of app updates and server-side enablement.

Messages is one of Android’s most widely installed communication apps, with billions of Play Store installs and widespread use of RCS chat features. Google has said RCS now serves over 1 billion monthly active users, which means even small usability gains can have an outsized impact on how people manage their everyday conversations.

Privacy and Security Notes for Trashed Messages

The Trash folder does not change how encryption works. One-on-one RCS chats in Messages are end-to-end encrypted, and group RCS encryption has also rolled out broadly. Trashed items remain subject to the same encryption status as when they were active, and they live within the device’s data until they are permanently removed.

If you use device backups or cloud restores, remember that a trashed message is still present until it is permanently deleted or the retention window expires. For users handling sensitive content, the “Delete forever” option inside Trash remains the best practice to ensure immediate removal.

How Messages Trash Compares to iMessage and Other Rivals

Apple’s iMessage includes a Recently Deleted section that keeps removed messages for about 30 days, giving iPhone users a recovery path similar to what Google is now shipping. WhatsApp and Signal, by contrast, don’t offer a traditional trash area; messages are typically removed outright, with limited windows for “delete for everyone” actions and no user-facing recycle bin.

By adding Trash, Messages closes a small but meaningful feature gap for Android users who expect email-style recoverability in their default texting app.

Tips for Finding and Using the Messages Trash Folder

To locate Trash, open Messages, tap your profile picture, and select Trash from the menu. Long-press to select items, then tap Restore to return them to your inbox or Delete forever to remove them immediately. If you’re on an Android Go device, keep the seven-day window in mind—after that, recovery isn’t possible.

For users who clean their inbox regularly, consider a quick scan of Trash before the automatic deadline hits. It’s an easy habit that can prevent the loss of critical codes, addresses, or photos that might otherwise slip away.