Google Completes $32B Wiz Acquisition, Its Largest Deal

Google has closed its $32 billion purchase of Wiz, the fast-rising cloud cybersecurity company founded in Israel, sealing the largest acquisition in Google’s history. The all-cash deal adds a marquee multi-cloud security platform to Google Cloud’s portfolio while preserving Wiz’s brand and cross-cloud support, a move aimed squarely at winning more enterprise workloads in an era when businesses span Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

The transaction finalizes roughly a year after it was announced and follows regulatory clearances in the United States and the European Union. People familiar with the business say Wiz surpassed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue in 2025, underscoring the demand for tools that can spot risks quickly across sprawling, containerized, and AI-accelerated environments.

Why Wiz Matters in Cloud Security for Enterprises

Wiz is best known for its agentless approach to securing cloud infrastructure. Its platform connects via APIs to scan configurations, identities, secrets, containers, and runtime telemetry across multiple clouds, surfacing “toxic combinations” of risk—like an exposed storage bucket tied to a high-privilege role and an internet-facing workload. That breadth turned Wiz into a flagship within the crowded CNAPP category, spanning CSPM and CWPP capabilities that many enterprises had been stitching together from separate tools.

The need is acute. IBM’s most recent Cost of a Data Breach report pegs the global average breach at nearly $5 million, with cloud misconfigurations and identity gaps featuring prominently in root-cause analyses. Gartner has consistently identified cloud security as the fastest-growing segment in security and risk management, projecting continued growth above 20% as organizations modernize architectures and expand AI initiatives that widen the attack surface.

Wiz also leaned early into AI-assisted detection and investigation, layering graph-based risk models with machine learning to reduce noise and speed response. That emphasis is timely as enterprises grapple with AI-generated code and prompt-driven vulnerabilities; the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications highlights risks like prompt injection and data leakage that are increasingly colliding with cloud-native pipelines.

Strategy and Market Impact for Google Cloud

For Google, Wiz is a multi-cloud wedge and a scale play. It complements Google Cloud’s existing stack—Mandiant threat intelligence and incident response, Chronicle’s security analytics, and Security Command Center—creating a broader front door for enterprise security teams that already run on heterogeneous infrastructure. Expect tight integrations that pull Wiz’s cloud graph and risk prioritization into Google’s security operations suite, as well as Mandiant-backed detections and playbooks flowing into Wiz workflows.

The price tag also resets the competitive bar. Only a handful of security deals have approached this scale—Cisco’s $28 billion acquisition of Splunk being the standout comparison—and it signals that cloud platform providers are willing to buy mature, revenue-rich security franchises rather than building every layer in-house. In the near term, that could intensify consolidation pressure on independent CNAPP vendors and sharpen responses from platform rivals like Microsoft Defender for Cloud, AWS’s native controls, and Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Cloud.

Regulatory Path and Deal Timeline for the Acquisition

Google first approached Wiz in 2024 with a lower offer that the startup declined. Talks restarted in early 2025 and culminated in the $32 billion agreement. U.S. regulators and the European Commission reviewed the transaction before granting approval, clearing the way for today’s close. With the finish line crossed, the focus now shifts from scrutiny to integration and execution.

What Changes for Customers Across All Major Clouds

Google says Wiz will retain its brand and continue to support customers across all the major clouds. That multi-cloud neutrality is central to the value proposition: many security leaders demand tools that see everything and prioritize issues consistently, no matter where workloads live. The near-term roadmap likely emphasizes a unified console that combines Wiz’s risk graph with Google’s analytics, threat intel, and workflow automation, aiming to shorten mean time to detect and respond.

Customers should expect deeper AI in the loop. Google has been infusing its security portfolio with large language models to accelerate investigation triage and natural-language querying of alerts; pairing that with Wiz’s cloud context could help teams cut through alert fatigue and move from findings to fixes faster. The litmus test will be whether these gains extend across AWS and Azure environments with the same fidelity as on Google Cloud.

Risks and Open Questions for Multi-Cloud Customers

The biggest risk is trust. Multi-cloud customers will watch closely for signs of product favoritism or roadmap drift that tilts capabilities toward Google Cloud. Pricing and packaging will also matter: if Wiz’s functionality becomes gated behind complex bundles, enterprises could hesitate to consolidate. There is product overlap to rationalize, too—particularly between Wiz’s CNAPP features and Google Cloud’s native Security Command Center—so clarity on migration paths and long-term support will be key.

Still, the strategic logic is hard to miss. Cloud breaches rarely hinge on a single misstep; they are compound problems that span identity, configuration, code, and runtime. By bringing Wiz inside and pledging to keep its multi-cloud DNA, Google is betting that a unified, intelligence-rich platform can solve compound problems at cloud scale—and convert that confidence into new enterprise wins.