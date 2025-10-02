Google Calendar App Receives In-app Sharing Controls

Google is adding long‑requested calendar‑sharing tools directly into Google Calendar, putting an end to the excuse that one still needs to visit the desktop version far too often. You can finally share a calendar, change who can see it, and unsubscribe from calendars from your phone.

What’s new on Android: in‑app calendar sharing controls

With the update, core sharing features that have been on the web for years will now be accessible on mobile. Once you’ve updated to a more recent build of the app — users have noted seeing the change in version 2025.38.0 and beyond — you’ll come across per‑calendar controls that allow you to add people or groups, as well as adjust their permissions right on your device, without having to pop into another app.

Just as useful, you can now easily unsubscribe from calendars that were shared with you. Until now, purging this clutter — an old team calendar, a completed class schedule, and such — often meant going to the desktop browser.

Where the new calendar sharing controls are located

Open the app, touch the side menu and open Settings. Click the calendar you wish to manage, and check out the new Shared with section. From there, you can invite select contacts or import a Google Group or your Google family group.

The permissions are straightforward and reflect those in the web interface, according to Google’s documented levels: See only free/busy, See all event details, Make changes to events, and Make changes and manage sharing.

That last level essentially lets the recipient become a co‑manager of the calendar, so you’ll want to reserve it for close collaborators or administrators.

Why it matters for work, home, and everyday planning

For many people, calendar management is a mobile activity: It takes place while one is on the move, not sitting at a desk. The mobile sharing and unsubscribing experience will also mean that a coach can share access to a practice calendar with a new parent seconds after walking off the field, a shift lead can adjust permissions for an employee during a packed weekend shift, or a freelancer can manage client calendars while out of meetings.

It also decreases friction for everyday users. Google Calendar is installed on over a billion Android devices, according to the Play Store; many of us can’t get by without several calendars — work, family, school, and community. The less time spent on a desktop interface, the quicker my organization and I have fewer “fix later” tasks.

Availability and compatibility for the Android rollout

This seems to be a fairly widespread rollout and could be staged with a server‑side switch as well. If you don’t see the Shared with section yet, update the app from the Play Store, and then force‑quit or reboot; things like this are often a combination of having a specific version of an app as well as being part of an account‑level rollout.

The update is rolling out to the Android app, though no iOS equivalent has been announced concurrently. Importing calendars, ICS links, and other advanced desktop functions are still on the web, but now most swappable actions live on mobile.

Privacy and admin considerations when sharing calendars

Before ramping up access, consider that event specifics could include places, video links, and guest lists. If you only want your coworkers to see when you’re available, the free/busy level is a safe bet. Within Google Workspace organizations, an administrator who has restricted external sharing or limited the set of people with whom users can share links will have those restrictions apply on mobile exactly like they do on the web.

If you inherit a shared calendar that you never use, such as a past project timeline, opt to unsubscribe rather than simply hiding it. When you unsubscribe, it removes the calendar from your account and the list of events stays clean across your devices.

The bottom line: mobile calendar sharing done right

It’s a quality‑of‑life enhancement that fits users where they live: on their phones. Google Calendar on Android includes features that make scheduling events easier than ever:

Automatically add events from Gmail

Video conferencing support and useful settings

Different ways to view your calendar

Quick event creation — smart suggestions for event titles, places, and people

A new Schedule view — see your schedule at a glance with photos and maps of the places you’re going

Google Calendar is integrated into both Gmail and Google Search.