Google Brings Chrome To ARM Linux Laptops

Google is expanding Chrome with a native build for ARM64 Linux, a move that puts the web’s most-used browser directly into the hands of more ARM laptop owners without emulation or workarounds. The release promises full feature parity with existing desktop versions, including extensions, integrated Google Pay, and built-in password management, aligning the Linux ARM experience with Chrome on x86 and other platforms.

Why Native ARM64 Linux Support Matters Now

Running Chrome natively on ARM64 avoids translation layers that sap performance and battery life. That’s particularly relevant for new waves of energy-efficient ARM laptops powered by chips from Qualcomm and others, where the point is speed at lower wattage. On Linux, where users often cobble together browsers from source or rely on Chromium community builds, an official, optimized Chrome means tighter integration with the V8 engine, faster JavaScript execution, and better use of modern ARM instructions.

It also unlocks a smoother security story. Chrome’s sandboxing and site isolation are tuned for platform specifics; native binaries reduce the edge cases that come with emulation. For users on devices like Snapdragon-based ultraportables or ARM desktops, that translates to a more predictable browser with fewer quirks, particularly when juggling multiple profiles, enterprise policies, or complex web apps.

What Users Can Expect From Chrome on ARM64 Linux

Google says the ARM64 Linux build will mirror the desktop feature set: extension support, synced bookmarks and passwords, autofill for payments via Google Pay, and the same two-week Stable channel cadence that’s become standard. Expect modern web capabilities such as WebAssembly SIMD, WebGPU for cutting-edge graphics workloads, and media improvements like AV1 hardware decode where supported by the device’s GPU stack.

Streaming services should benefit, too. Official Chrome typically ships with Widevine DRM, which has historically been a sticking point for Linux users relying on community builds. With a first-party package, ARM64 systems should see fewer hoops to jump through for HD playback on mainstream platforms.

While Google hasn’t detailed every distribution path, standard Linux packaging is likely, and the company notes desktop support alongside laptops. Google is also working with NVIDIA to streamline installation on the DGX Spark personal AI desktop, underscoring that this is not just a mobile play—ARM is pushing into powerful local AI and developer rigs as well.

A Lift for Developers and IT with ARM64 Chrome

For developers, native ARM64 Chrome simplifies cross-architecture testing. Headless Chrome on ARM boards and servers—think Raspberry Pi 5 clusters, Ampere Altra workstations, or cloud instances based on ARM—becomes easier to standardize. That matters for CI pipelines that need reliable, identical browser behavior across devices without resorting to x86 containers or emulation compromises.

Enterprises gain consistency, too. Chrome’s policy engine, identity integration, and managed update channels now extend neatly to ARM64 Linux endpoints. Organizations experimenting with ARM laptops for battery longevity or AI-on-device workflows can slot those machines into existing Chrome governance without sacrificing security controls or version cadence.

ARM PCs Are Having a Moment in Personal Computing

Analysts have been bullish on the ARM transition in personal computing, citing power efficiency and rapidly improving performance as catalysts. Counterpoint Research has projected that ARM-based laptops could claim roughly a quarter of the market over the medium term, a figure that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Meanwhile, StatCounter continues to show Chrome dominating the desktop browser landscape with around 65% global share, making official ARM64 Linux support a pragmatic way to meet users where the hardware trend is heading.

The broader ecosystem is aligning, too. Native Chrome previously landed on Windows devices built on ARM, and many popular Linux applications now publish ARM64 builds alongside x86. With the browser—a core daily tool—going first-party on ARM64 Linux, the friction that kept some users on emulation or mixing architectures starts to melt away.

What It Means for Everyday Users on ARM64 Linux

If you already rely on Chrome elsewhere, the pitch is simple: install on your ARM64 Linux laptop, sign in, and everything follows—bookmarks, history, passwords, extensions, and now passkeys. The experience should feel identical to Chrome on other platforms, only faster and lighter on battery thanks to native ARM optimization.

For Linux purists who prefer alternatives like Firefox or Chromium, nothing changes—but an official ARM64 Chrome gives teams and households a consistent baseline across devices. That’s often the deciding factor when the same person bounces between workstations, cloud VMs, and a travel laptop.

Bottom line: as ARM gains momentum in laptops and desktops, Google’s move closes a conspicuous gap. Native Chrome on ARM64 Linux brings performance, security, and compatibility under one roof, making it easier for users and organizations to choose ARM hardware without sacrificing their primary browser.