Google Android Boss Discusses Android 17 And Sideloading

Google’s Android chief Sameer Samat says the next version of Android is not just another update. In a wide-ranging conversation on the sidelines of MWC, the President of the Android Ecosystem framed Android 17 as a pivot from a traditional operating system to something more agentic, with Gemini woven into the core experience, while also addressing the mounting debate over sideloading and offering a candid take on why he refuses to use phone cases.

Android 17 Aims To Be An Intelligent System

Samat’s headline message is clear: Android 17 is being re-architected so AI is not a bolt-on feature but a foundational capability. Rather than tapping through apps and menus, users should be able to describe outcomes and let the system coordinate the steps behind the scenes.

He illustrated the point with a simple scenario: starting from a shared recipe video, the system parses the content, extracts ingredients, checks availability, and completes a grocery order—no manual list-making, no app hopping. This is the kind of multi-step orchestration Google is testing in Gemini, with early agent features rolling out first on flagship devices before expanding more broadly with Android 17.

Expect an incremental ramp: initial integrations will target a limited set of high-frequency tasks and supported apps, then widen as developer tooling matures. That cadence mirrors how Android historically absorbs complex capabilities—first stabilizing the platform plumbing, then scaling across the ecosystem.

The multi-assistant question naturally follows. With some manufacturers bundling multiple AI agents, Samat reiterated Android’s openness while noting that OEMs will pursue different assistant strategies. In other words, Pixel may emphasize Gemini tightly integrated with Android, while partners can experiment with a mix of agents—an approach consistent with Android’s long-standing flexibility.

Openness Meets Safety In New Sideloading Rules

On sideloading, Samat walked a careful line: sideloading remains a core Android capability, but the experience will change to better protect less experienced users. Google’s plan focuses on verifying the identity of developers distributing apps at scale and providing clearer, more actionable warnings when provenance is unknown.

The aim is not to ban sideloading, he stressed, but to make it harder for scammers to exploit social engineering. Power users will retain an installation path outside Google’s verification, though Google intends that path to carry deliberate friction and unambiguous risk signals.

The security backdrop matters. Google’s own Android Security Year in Review has consistently found that devices installing from outside trusted stores encounter higher rates of potentially harmful apps than Play-only devices. Regulators and consumer-protection agencies in regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America have also flagged mobile fraud as a rising concern, pushing platforms to improve identity, consent, and clarity in install flows.

Balancing those imperatives—Android’s openness and meaningful safeguards—is the tightrope. As Samat put it in essence, the platform cannot thrive if it fails to protect vulnerable users, nor can it succeed if it abandons choice. The verification-first approach tries to raise the floor without lowering the ceiling for advanced users and developers.

Foldables Take Center Stage And The Case Controversy

Asked what excites him in today’s hardware, Samat pointed to form-factor momentum. Foldables continue to thin out and shed weight while improving durability, and larger inner displays are finally delivering desktop-adjacent workflows that feel natural for multitasking. He carried a Galaxy Z Fold for work and a compact Pixel Pro for weekends, praising the lighter build, camera chops, and the convenience of magnet-aligned accessories via the Qi2 ecosystem.

He also tipped his hat to brands leaning into design and materials—Motorola’s finishes and colorways, Nothing’s playful transparency that resonates with younger buyers, and a standout Xiaomi flagship that impressed on fit and finish. The broader takeaway: differentiation is increasingly about tactile feel and thoughtful utility, not just spec sheets.

And the phone case? He avoids them. For devices that look and feel meticulously crafted, he prefers the unfiltered experience, acknowledging that his access to multiple phones gives him a safety net others may not have. It’s a controversial stance in a world of slippery glass and resale value, but it underscores a design-first ethos that Android partners increasingly emphasize.

What It Means For Users And Android Developers

The shift to an intelligent system will be judged on everyday wins: fewer taps, less “digital laundry,” and consistent follow-through across apps. Done right, agentic features can compress minutes of busywork into moments. Done poorly, they risk confusion, privacy anxiety, or battery drain. Expect Google to lean on on-device processing where feasible, with cloud assists for heavier lifts, and to publish clearer developer guidance as Android 17 nears.

For the ecosystem, the stakes are huge. Android powers the majority of smartphones worldwide according to StatCounter, which means small platform decisions ripple across billions of interactions daily. If identity-verified sideloading and agentic automation land well, Android could feel less like software to operate and more like a system that anticipates intent—without closing doors for tinkerers and third-party stores.

That is the through line in Samat’s vision: an Android that stays open, gets measurably safer, and quietly does more work for you. If Android 17 delivers on that brief, the most noticeable change may be what you no longer have to do.