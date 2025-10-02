Google Amps Up Nest Security For Free On Older Devices

Google is pushing a significant security upgrade to aging Nest hardware without any extra cost, bringing modern protections from My Account guard dogs to old cameras, doorbells, speakers, and displays that still live on in many connected homes. The update, which is being pushed out over the air and via the Google Home app, also promises stronger account protections, as well as optimised device-to-cloud data encryption and more transparent control over who can access your video and settings—yet no new subscription fee or hardware.

What Google Is Tweaking Behind The Scenes

The marquee improvement is account hardening. Google is bringing phishing-resistant passkeys for Nest access to the Home app and enabling modern two-step verification flows by default on shared household accounts. That’s significant, because credential theft is still the leading direct cause of compromise by home devices, reported once again in last year’s annual breach studies from the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report and guidance from the FIDO Alliance.

On the transport security front, Google notes that it is updating encryption policies and uncommon certificate rotation for older Nest devices to more closely match newer models. In practical terms, that means your camera’s video traffic and control signals rely on more current protocols and keys, cutting down exposure to downgrade attacks as well as man-in-the-middle threats. Verified firmware signing and enhanced device attestation are also elements of the refresh, in line with best practices set out by CISA’s Secure by Design initiative.

Access management has been cleaned up, too. Homes that have multiple inhabitants will receive clearer, role-based sharing so you can share read-only access with a guest or pet sitter without giving them the keys to your alarm settings. A unified security page in Google Home includes recent sign-in alerts and device activity summaries to make it faster for you to spot something odd.

Which Older Nest Devices Are Getting an Upgrade

Google said most of the Nest hardware sold over the past decade will be compatible with Matter, including older editions of the Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, the original wired edition of the Nest Hello doorbell, first and second generations of the separate Google-launched products known as the Nest Hub (originally called Home Hub) and Nest Mini smart speakers, and popular thermostats such as the Thermostat E version. The rollout is gradual, with firmware updates installed automatically when devices are at rest using the latest Google Home app.

Crucially, this improved security does not require the new subscription tiers that Google is launching for additional features. The foundational changes (all patches) are available for free if your device is supported.

Why This Security Upgrade Matters for Real Homes

Smart home upgrades often emphasize flashy features, but long-lasting security is what extends the lifespan of devices already on your walls.

Google is closing the security gap between old and new Nest gear by backporting stronger sign-in protections and updated cryptography. That will lower the pressure to cover up all-new but functioning cameras and doorbells solely for safety—which benefits both household budgets and shrinking e-waste, an issue raised by Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab and by regulators drafting labels about product security.

The revisions also respond to the most prevalent threats. Most home device mishaps don’t come from advanced zero-days; they start with weak or recycled passwords and unaccounted-for account sharing. Passkeys and a default two-step verification help dull those razors, with more clear-cut access roles to prevent any accidental over-permissioning.

What Features Still Remain Behind the Paywall

To manage expectations: This free security upgrade is about prevention, not premium analytics. Extended video history, advanced AI event summaries and other cloud-minded features still reside in paid plans. And if you are OK with event clips and basic alerts, you won’t even need a subscription to take advantage of some of the security lift.

Update the Google Home app, and go to the Security or Account section of the app to require a passkey on your Google Account and ask for two-step verification confirmation from all home members.

Go into the app for each Nest device and make sure it’s on the latest firmware. Updates are supposed to install automatically, but if there was a hiccup, cycling power can help a stalled device fetch the new build.

Check your Home Sharing roles and remove any accounts you can’t place. Enable critical alerts so you are notified immediately of new sign-ins or changes to permissions.

A Step Toward Longer Lifespans for Connected Devices

Security is increasingly becoming a selling point for connected devices, and policy regimes like the UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure one are certainly encouraging manufacturers to move in that direction. In pushing free modern protections to older Nest devices, Google is signaling that the installed base matters as much as the next shiny gadget. For households with a mix of new and old gear, that’s the sort of upgrade you actually feel—quiet, automatic and all about keeping bad actors out.