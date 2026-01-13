Golden Globes 2026 Winners Unveiled Across Film and TV

The 83rd Golden Globes brought back to the Beverly Hilton a ceremony that spread love across film and television, while it also introduced an unprecedented honor — for podcasts.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the show also anointed new champs in some closely watched races and seconded the momentum of a few buzzy contenders coming off guild shortlists and critics’ ballots.

Highlights From a Competitive Night at the Globes

One Battle After Another translated a leading nine nominations into some of the night’s top prizes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson (who also won Best Screenplay). Teyana Taylor contributed weight to the film’s bounty by delivering a memorable victory at Best Supporting Actress in Motion Picture.

One of the most widely praised dramas of the year, “Hamnet” won Best Motion Picture — Drama and ended the evening with two awards in all. Sinners, which came in with seven nominations, similarly snagged two wins, reinforcing its cross-genre appeal from prestige drama to box office overperformer.

On the TV side, Adolescence made a rare sweep, taking every category in which it was nominated and walking away with four Globes. That extended to Best Limited Series and the top acting trophies, echoing its victory lap at the Critics Choice Awards. White Lotus dominated nominations on television but found itself facing more vigorous competition once envelopes were unsealed.

Complete Winners in Film at the 83rd Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture — Drama: Hamnet

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Note: Hamnet and Sinners also both ended the night with two total awards, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association; Hamnet’s second win and a pair for Sinners were split between craft and performance.

Complete Winners in Television at the 83rd Golden Globes

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film: Adolescence

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Erin Doherty — Growing Up

Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Continuing Role in a Dramatic Program or Series: Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Noah Wyle — The Pitt

New Podcast Category Debuts at the Golden Globes

The Globes’ inaugural Best Podcast award came early in audio’s double-digit annual audience growth, as last month, media consumption tracking analysts Edison Research and Pew released their 2019 findings. The category reflects a larger Globes strategy to mint formats that are shaping how entertainment is being discovered and developed into IP across studios and streamers.

Why These Results Matter for Awards Season Momentum

For One Battle After Another, dual wins for picture and directing have historically translated to strong awards-season carryover; HFPA data shows films to earn both converted to multiple guild wins in more than 70% of recent cycles. Hamnet’s win for drama currently places it as a favorite in the crafts and acting races, while Adolescence’s sweep adds it to the select club of limited series that have gone four-for-four at a major televised awards show.

Now the industry will await confirmation of momentum from SAG-AFTRA and the Producers Guild. Split between streaming platforms and traditional studios, the night’s results were an indication of a marketplace where critical acclaim and audience scale can coexist — and intersect, occasionally as with Sinners.

Sources: Hollywood Foreign Press Association press materials; Critics Choice Association results; audience and format trends from Edison Research and Pew Research Center.