Golden Globes 2026 nominations: full list and highlights

The Golden Globes announced their 2026 nominations, and the race soon coalesced around a few heavyweights. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another edges ahead of Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value with nine nominations, in an overall tight awards field. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners landed seven and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet picked up six — an indication of a competitive season defined by auteur-driven dramas and boundary-pushing storytelling.
On television, The White Lotus led the way with six nominations, followed by Adolescence with five. Only Murders in the Building and Severance continue to be consistent awards forces, with four each. The ceremony, broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, is produced by Dick Clark Productions and voted on by a larger international group of more than 300 entertainment journalists.
- Complete film nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes
- Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Animated Film
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Best Director
- Best Screenplay
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Song
- Complete television nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes
- Best Television Series — Drama
- Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Best Supporting Actress on Television
- Best Supporting Actor on Television
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Best Podcast
- Key takeaways and trends from the 2026 Golden Globes
Here is the full list spanning film, television, stand-up, and the new expanded podcast category — showing how the Globes continue to juggle prestige with popular reach, particularly with categories like Cinematic and Box Office Achievement as well as stand-up performance added in recent seasons.
Complete film nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Animated Film
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie, or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- No Other Choice (South Korea)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirāt (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts — After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson — Hedda
- Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- George Clooney — Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun — No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Madison Iseman — One Battle After Another
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray — Sirāt
- Max Richter — Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer — F1
Best Original Song
- Dream as One — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden — Kpop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You — Sinners
- No Place Like Home — Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble — Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams — Train Dreams
Complete television nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt (the only nomination it received)
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror: USS Callister
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Kathy Bates — Matlock
- Britt Lower — Severance
- Helen Mirren — Mobland
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo — Task
- Adam Scott — Severance
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell — Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen — The Studio
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones — Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright — The Girlfriend
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film
- Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham — Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law — Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Actress on Television
- Carrie Coon — The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty — Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara — The Studio
- Parker Posey — The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor on Television
- Owen Cooper — Adolescence
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman — Severance
- Ashley Walters — Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This
- Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart — Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais — Mortality
- Sarah Silverman — Postmortem
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
Key takeaways and trends from the 2026 Golden Globes
With One Battle After Another leading the field and Sentimental Value close behind, this rundown reflects a year marked by director-first visions in good international health. The White Lotus remains a bellwether for TV, and stand-up and podcast categories expand the Globes’ reach to formats audiences consume daily. The organizers’ overhauled voting body and renewed focus on both art-house and blockbuster achievements point to a faster, more globally attuned awards snapshot in the thick of the season.