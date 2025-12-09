Golden Globes 2026 nominations: full list and highlights

The Golden Globes announced their 2026 nominations, and the race soon coalesced around a few heavyweights. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another edges ahead of Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value with nine nominations, in an overall tight awards field. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners landed seven and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet picked up six — an indication of a competitive season defined by auteur-driven dramas and boundary-pushing storytelling.

On television, The White Lotus led the way with six nominations, followed by Adolescence with five. Only Murders in the Building and Severance continue to be consistent awards forces, with four each. The ceremony, broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, is produced by Dick Clark Productions and voted on by a larger international group of more than 300 entertainment journalists.

Here is the full list spanning film, television, stand-up, and the new expanded podcast category — showing how the Globes continue to juggle prestige with popular reach, particularly with categories like Cinematic and Box Office Achievement as well as stand-up performance added in recent seasons.

Complete film nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie, or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts — After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson — Hedda

Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

George Clooney — Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun — No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Madison Iseman — One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray — Sirāt

Max Richter — Hamnet

Hans Zimmer — F1

Best Original Song

Dream as One — Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden — Kpop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You — Sinners

No Place Like Home — Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble — Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams — Train Dreams

Complete television nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes

Best Television Series — Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt (the only nomination it received)

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Britt Lower — Severance

Helen Mirren — Mobland

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Diego Luna — Andor

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Adam Scott — Severance

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell — Chad Powers

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Claire Danes — The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones — Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

Robin Wright — The Girlfriend

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film

Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror

Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law — Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

Erin Doherty — Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Catherine O’Hara — The Studio

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman — Severance

Ashley Walters — Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher — Is Anyone Else Seeing This

Brett Goldstein — The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart — Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani — Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais — Mortality

Sarah Silverman — Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Key takeaways and trends from the 2026 Golden Globes

With One Battle After Another leading the field and Sentimental Value close behind, this rundown reflects a year marked by director-first visions in good international health. The White Lotus remains a bellwether for TV, and stand-up and podcast categories expand the Globes’ reach to formats audiences consume daily. The organizers’ overhauled voting body and renewed focus on both art-house and blockbuster achievements point to a faster, more globally attuned awards snapshot in the thick of the season.