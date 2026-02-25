Gmail Raises Attachment Limit To 50MB For Enterprise

Gmail is finally loosening the reins on attachment sizes for select business users, pushing the send limit to 50MB and the receive cap to 70MB for Enterprise Plus accounts. Personal accounts remain unchanged at 25MB for sending and 50MB for receiving, with larger files still routed through Drive links. The update is rolling out now to eligible customers and is expected to reach all of them within weeks.

What Changed and Who Benefits from Gmail’s New Limits

Until now, Gmail enforced a long-standing 25MB ceiling on outgoing attachments across the board, a constraint that often pushed senders to cloud links even for moderately sized files. With the latest update, Enterprise Plus users can directly email larger files up to 50MB, while their inboxes can accept attachments up to 70MB. That creates a bit more breathing room for teams that frequently share hefty PDFs, dense slide decks, or short video clips without jumping to Drive every time.

It is a targeted bump, not a platform-wide overhaul. Free users and most Workspace tiers will see no change for now, and Google will continue to steer very large files toward Drive, which remains the preferred path for items that need versioning, access controls, or audit trails.

Mind the Real-World Limits of Email Attachments

Attachment math is trickier than it looks. Email uses MIME and base64 encoding, which typically inflates file size by roughly one third. In practice, a “50MB” message limit may allow a file closer to the mid‑30MB range before hitting the wall. Security scanning, footers, and thread history can nudge message size higher, too.

There’s also the recipient’s mail system to consider. Even if Gmail accepts a 50MB send, downstream servers might enforce stricter caps, causing bounces. Enterprise IT teams commonly set policy limits below the platform maximum for data loss prevention and gateway scanning. The bottom line: the higher ceiling reduces friction, but cloud links are still the safer bet for truly large or business‑critical files.

How It Stacks Up Against Rival Email Platforms

Compared to the wider market, Gmail’s new enterprise threshold is a measured step rather than an outlier. Microsoft 365’s Exchange Online can be configured up to 150MB per message, though many organizations keep defaults nearer 25–35MB for reliability. Outlook.com historically supports around 34MB attachments and encourages OneDrive links beyond that. Yahoo Mail typically tops out at 25MB, while Apple’s iCloud Mail relies on Mail Drop for large files, generating temporary links up to multiple gigabytes.

The pattern is clear across providers: convenience for moderate files via attachments, and links for anything weighty. Google’s move inches Gmail closer to the needs of modern workflows without discarding the cloud‑first approach it has advocated for years.

Why This Matters for Everyday Business Workflows

The 50MB send and 70MB receive limits directly address common pain points. Sales teams can transmit high‑resolution proposals without splitting files. Creative and product teams can move layered images or CAD exports without resorting to multiple emails. Even short internal demo videos or narrated slide decks often land in the 25–45MB range, which now fits in a single send.

Crucially, the change also saves time in fast‑moving threads where generating and permissioning a Drive link adds friction. For regulated workloads or cross‑company sharing, Drive remains superior thanks to access logs, expirations, and DLP controls—but for many day‑to‑day exchanges, the bigger pipe is simply faster.

Rollout Timeline and Practical Tips for Administrators

Google is deploying the new limits now to eligible Enterprise Plus accounts. No action is typically required, but admins should confirm whether their organization’s custom limits, gateways, or DLP rules override the new caps. If your recipients sit on systems with lower thresholds, consider attaching a compressed version and including a Drive link as a fallback.

For everyone else, the status quo holds: 25MB send and 50MB receive, with Drive taking over for larger payloads. Even as caps rise, the most reliable strategy for big or collaborative files remains a shareable cloud link—backed by clear permissions and a short note explaining access for external partners.

The takeaway is straightforward. Gmail’s higher enterprise ceiling won’t replace Drive, but it does remove a daily annoyance and better aligns email with the size of modern documents. For busy teams, that is a meaningful quality‑of‑life upgrade.