Get $720 Off This 49-Inch Samsung OLED Monitor at Amazon

You can find the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC heavily discounted on Amazon, bringing the ultrawide gaming monitor down to just $880. That’s $720 off its usual list price and a standout deal on one of the most immersive displays you can place on your desk.

What you get with this 49-inch OLED monitor

For vivid color and true blacks—the currency of emissive displays—the Odyssey uses a QD‑OLED panel. At 49 inches and an 1800R curve, it fills your peripheral vision in a way that flat panels cannot. The 5120 x 1440 Dual Quad HD resolution is like having two QHD monitors side by side without a barrier, so you get comparable pixel density and an uninterrupted canvas.

For fast-paced play, the monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate and virtually instantaneous response with Adaptive Sync that’s compatible with both Nvidia G‑Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate tearing. In practical terms, what you’ll get is smoother motion when playing competitive titles and fewer artifacts when the frame rate is bouncing around.

Productivity gets a boost, too. Picture‑by‑Picture allows you to run two sources side by side—a work laptop and a console, for example—while Picture‑in‑Picture lets you float a smaller feed over whatever your main task might be. Video editors can stretch a timeline across the entire 32:9 canvas, and developers, analysts, and more can dock multiple panes—no constantly tabbing back and forth.

Samsung also relies on safeguards to address OLED longevity. Temporal classification algorithms control brightness for sustained high‑APL scenes and selectively dim static elements with logo/taskbar detection. After a period of inactivity, you get a screen saver. These displays perform better with protections turned on and varied content; they have been independently endurance‑tested by outlets like RTINGS, a fact relevant for desktop display use, for what it’s worth.

How to claim the Amazon deal for this 49-inch OLED

Log in to your Amazon account. If the deal is gone or it shows as a Prime‑exclusive offer, make sure you’re signed in with your Prime account to see the price.

Search for “Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC 49‑inch” and click the listing that displays Amazon or Samsung as the seller. Eligibility to save: purchase the 49‑inch OLED model (G93SC) brand new.

Look for an on‑page coupon below the price. If you see one, click “Clip Coupon.” Some accounts show the full discount automatically; others require clipping a coupon that applies at checkout.

+ Free Shipping w/$25+ Order. Note: Amazon.com changes prices frequently, so the deal may expire at any time. Make sure the subtotal shows $880 before tax or shipping. If you aren’t seeing the full discount, double-check the seller and any coupon box. Complete your payment method and place the order.

Tip: If you’re redeeming rewards from an Amazon‑issued card, apply them after you verify the discounted price so as not to obfuscate the deal math. The same return policy and warranty are in effect.

Why this limited-time price on the 49-inch OLED matters

Mid‑range is where OLED ultrawides tend to be at this size and speed. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants, demand for and average selling prices of OLED monitors have begun to rise above those of LCD screens, driven in part by panel costs. A 45% cut on a current‑generation QD‑OLED panel is much closer to the mark.

Compared with similarly expensive displays—45‑inch 240Hz OLEDs or 35‑inch QD‑OLEDs—the landscape‑format Odyssey gives you more horizontal space and an exceptionally wide aspect ratio that many sim racers and flight enthusiasts favor. If you were counting on a dual‑monitor setup, the single‑panel solution reduces bezel breaks and makes calibration easier.

Key specs and practical considerations before you buy

The G93SC’s 32:9 canvas sings with games that support ultrawide resolutions (which is now most modern PC games). Content creation is covered via a wide color gamut typical of QD‑OLED; calibration tools will still help when doing any color‑critical work.

Connectivity includes DisplayPort, HDMI inputs, and a USB hub. It’s PC‑compatible; for 240Hz on PC, use DisplayPort from a source with Dual‑Mode support.

Measure your setup before buying. The 49‑inch curve requires a fairly deep desk with a sturdy stand or VESA mount. The 1800R curve is milder than the 1000R versions, which some users feel are better suited for work and play.

Should you buy it now or wait for another monitor deal?

If you’re after a top‑tier ultrawide for competitive gaming, simulation titles, or serious multitasking, this is an irresistible price. It’s a rare combination of QD‑OLED contrast, 240Hz fluidity, and a sprawling DQHD workspace for $880. Like any Amazon deal, this offering won’t last forever and availability may fluctuate, so make sure to check the final price at checkout—and shop before the discount is gone.