Get 20% Off DJI Osmo Mobile 7P, Dropping the Price to $103

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal stabilizer is currently $103 at a leading retailer, giving you a full $26 break from its list price of $129 — that’s 20% off by our math.

If you shoot video on an iPhone and want relatively buttery, cinematic footage without needing a full rig, this is the kind of discount that pushes a smart accessory into no-brainer territory.

Why This Deal Matters for Mobile Video Creators Today

Smartphones are amazing cameras, but stabilization can be what sets “pretty good” apart from professional-looking. A 3-axis gimbal, such as the Osmo Mobile 7P, keeps horizons level, absorbs footsteps, and holds a locked frame when you pan (things software alone continues to find hard while tracking in motion or in low light).

There’s also a clear audience. Flickr’s latest device-usage counts demonstrate that iPhones have consistently ruled as the most-used cameras worldwide, and short-form platforms continue to laud stable vertical video. For creators on Instagram Reels, TikTok, or YouTube Shorts, a gimbal cranks the production value with minimal imposition to the phone-first workflow.

Features That Stand Out, Designed for iPhone Photography

Hardware stabilization: There are 3-axis motors working to compensate for shake and movement on pan, tilt, and roll with the Osmo Mobile 7P. That extra axis is important if you’re walking, climbing, or shooting in windy conditions, when electronic stabilization can add warping or crop your frame.

Onboard power while filming: The 7P can charge your phone during long takes through a cable connection, squashing battery anxiety on location. It’s a small thing, but it essentially makes the gimbal a hybrid stabilizer and power bank for long shoots.

One-tap subject tracking: Just tap on your phone’s screen to activate the tracking feature that follows the subject and turns on ActiveTrack 3.0 (minimum runtime: 180 mins). Useful for one-person shooters who need to walk in front of the camera and stay framed with no cam op.

Quickly switch to portrait or landscape orientation: One click switches from horizontal to vertical mode, and the stabilized composition remains steady with no need for rebalancing.

Magnetic clamp and small design: The clamp clicks on quickly, folds up small, and plays nicely with most iPhone sizes, even the larger Pro Max models. A tripod mode enables you to rest it for time-lapses, interviews, or remote recording.

Real-World Gains You’ll See Over Phone-Only Shooting

Despite Apple’s “Action” mode and fancy stabilization, a gimbal pays for itself on walking shots, reveals, and anytime you shoot with a long lens. Want a silky push-in through a doorway, a jib-style rise from table to eye level, or a swooping parallax around a subject? Motorized axes ensure those moves are repeatable.

There’s a payoff even in metrics. Clips that feel intentional — that lack the handheld/shaky-cam quality of some phone footage, for instance — tend to get higher completion rates from social teams. Although every audience is different, both brands and freelance creators point to stabilization as one of the most significant improvements that audiences will notice right away.

How It Compares With Alternatives in the Same Class

Competing models from Zhiyun and Insta360 lead in terms of tracking and lighting add-ons, but the Osmo Mobile line’s reliability and Mimo app experience are factors that often tip the scales for iPhone owners. The ActiveTrack pedigree of DJI — honed through drones and handheld cameras — results in stickier, more assured subject tracking on a phone gimbal.

And if you’re already using iPhone features like Cinematic Mode or Log video on the newer Pro models, using those tools with a gimbal multiplies the result: crisper focus pulls, steadier pans, and more usable footage at lower shutter speeds.

Who Should Pounce on the $103 Price and Why It Matters

Vloggers, travel shooters, event recappers, and social teams will have the most to gain — especially if you shoot while on the move or in tight spaces. It’s also a clever pick for educators and nonprofits who are recording talks and walkthroughs — where it all has to be done on one device with no dedicated camera operator.

The Osmo Mobile 7P is simply the right balance of performance and price at $103. That’s a timely add if you desire steadier iPhone video, consistent tracking, and the added practicality of charging while you shoot — all in a setup that lives in your everyday bag.

As always, pricing can fluctuate. Search for authorized retailers and (if possible) find out what comes in the box — most kits arrive with a magnetic clamp, charging cable, and mini tripod, and you’ll want to be able to start filming as soon as it shows up.