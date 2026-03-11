General Catalyst And Spark Plan New VC Mega Funds

Venture capital’s biggest checkbooks are swinging open again. General Catalyst is in talks to raise roughly $10 billion, according to Bloomberg, while Spark Capital is rumored to be targeting multi-billion-dollar vehicles. The moves follow Thrive Capital’s new $10 billion fund and fresh capital raises from Andreessen Horowitz, signaling that the VC mega-fund era is back on the front foot.

For founders and limited partners, the message is clear: brand-name firms with deep track records are consolidating their advantage, ready to lead outsized rounds—especially in artificial intelligence and other capital-intensive plays—just as the market’s risk appetite improves.

Mega-Funds Signal Confidence And Consolidation

PitchBook typically classifies a “mega-fund” as $1 billion or more, and by that yardstick, venture’s upper tier is accelerating. The year-end report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association noted that venture funds already sat on record dry powder, setting the stage for a new deployment cycle once public markets stabilized and exits began to thaw.

General Catalyst has evolved into a multi-strategy platform spanning early venture, growth, and sector-specific initiatives in areas like healthcare. A $10 billion war chest would put the firm among the largest venture franchises globally, positioning it to lead growth rounds, pursue strategic secondaries, and support portfolio companies longer through uncertain exit windows.

Spark Capital, long known for early bets on standout consumer and enterprise brands, is also said to be assembling new, larger vehicles. If confirmed, it would underscore a broader LP trend: consolidating commitments with fewer managers who can consistently access top-tier deal flow and underwrite large, follow-on checks when markets get choppy.

AI Remains The Magnet For Venture Capital Allocation

The gravitational pull behind these raises is AI. Training frontier models, scaling inference infrastructure, securing proprietary data, and building distribution at the application layer each demand massive, sustained capital. Wall Street research has projected AI-related capex to reach into the hundreds of billions over the next few years, a backdrop tailor-made for mega-funds that can anchor multi-stage financing.

Recent multi-billion-dollar rounds for foundation model companies and AI infrastructure providers exemplify the new normal. With abundant dry powder, investors are likely to continue backing platform plays and “picks-and-shovels” businesses—from GPUs and networking to data platforms and safety tooling—while selectively funding category-defining applications in sectors like healthcare, finance, and industrials.

Expect first-check sizes and seed valuations for AI-native teams to remain elevated. As mega-funds push earlier, competitive term sheets could compress diligence timelines, rewarding founders who can show defensible data moats, clear unit-economics paths, and credible routes to enterprise adoption.

What Bigger War Chests Mean For Startups And LPs

For startups, the upside is obvious: faster access to large lead checks, the ability to finance capital-heavy roadmaps, and deeper reserves for follow-ons. A $10 billion vehicle typically implies annual deployment in the low billions, translating to frequent $100 million-plus rounds and more structured growth financings to bridge to profitability or IPO readiness.

For LPs, consolidation can simplify portfolios and expand co-invest opportunities, but it raises concentration risk and may squeeze emerging managers. Cambridge Associates has long highlighted the wide dispersion of venture outcomes; picking the right manager and vintage remains as important as picking the right sector. In a market where AI winners may concentrate returns, manager selection and pacing discipline are crucial.

Secondaries should also play a bigger role. With mega-funds seeking exposure to late-stage assets at negotiated prices, GP-led continuation vehicles and tender offers could provide liquidity to early backers while giving large managers more runway to compound value.

Key Risks To Watch As The Venture Cycle Turns

Abundant capital can inflate valuations and mask execution risk. If exits lag expectations, mega-funds may lean on structure—ratchets, downside protection, and extended liquidation preferences—that help protect returns but complicate cap tables. Founders should weigh speed and check size against long-term flexibility.

Overconcentration in AI is another risk. While the opportunity is vast, competition for talent, compute, and distribution is fierce. Investors with genuine technical depth, differentiated sourcing, and operator networks are more likely to separate signal from noise.

Still, the strategic rationale behind the new fundraises is hard to miss. After a reset period marked by slower IPOs and tighter growth rounds, brand-name venture firms are arming up to lead the next wave. If General Catalyst and Spark Capital close at the rumored sizes, 2026 could mark a decisive turn in venture’s capital cycle—bigger, faster, and more selective, with AI at the center.