Gemini Simplifies Importing Images And Videos On Android

Gemini just picked up a quality-of-life upgrade on Android, allowing users to send multiple images and videos straight into the app from the system share sheet. It’s a small change with outsized impact: what used to be a clunky, one-by-one import process now supports batches, and videos finally make the jump via sharing as well.

With version 1.0.869192867 of the Gemini app, Android’s share menu can now hand off both videos and multiple images at once. Previously, you could share only a single image from another app, and videos had to be added from inside Gemini using the attachment button. Now, you can select items in apps like Google Photos, Files by Google, or your favorite gallery, tap Share, and choose Gemini to start a multimodal prompt immediately.

There’s a practical ceiling: up to 10 media files are accepted in a single operation, and anything beyond the first 10 is ignored. That limit keeps the flow quick and predictable, especially on midrange devices where large batches can bog down. For many common tasks—comparing product shots, reviewing slides, or sending a burst of reference images—10 is more than enough.

This streamlines a common real-world workflow. Instead of downloading assets, opening Gemini, and manually attaching files, you can move from selection to analysis in a couple of taps. Android’s share sheet is designed for exactly this kind of handoff, and Google’s own developer documentation encourages apps to support multi-item shares to reduce user friction.

A Usability Boost for Gemini’s Multimodal AI on Android

Gemini’s appeal is its ability to reason across text, images, and video. Lowering the barrier to get visual content into a prompt magnifies that strength. Think quick storyboard critiques, side-by-side comparisons of photos for a listing, or asking for a summary of a short clip’s key moments. This is the kind of “less tapping, more asking” improvement that tends to drive real adoption.

Industry research from UX leaders such as Nielsen Norman Group has long shown that each additional step in a task increases drop-off. Removing the need to jump into the app before attaching files cuts a step (or two), which typically yields higher completion rates. Given Google has reported over 3 billion active Android devices, even modest usability gains can translate to substantial real-world usage uplift across the installed base.

How to Use the New Android Share Sheet Workflow

In Google Photos, Files by Google, or another gallery, select up to 10 images or videos.

Tap the Share icon and choose Gemini from the share sheet.

Gemini opens with the selected media attached; add your prompt (for example, “Compare lighting in these shots and suggest edits” or “Summarize the main points in this clip”).

The in-app attachment button still works if you prefer to start in Gemini, but the share sheet is now the faster route when you’re already browsing media elsewhere.

Privacy and Data Considerations for Shared Media

Sending images and videos to an AI service raises understandable questions about data handling. Google states that Gemini interactions can be used to improve products if you opt in, and the company provides controls in your Google Account to manage activity, auto-delete timelines, and content settings. Users in regulated environments should review their organization’s policies and the app’s Data Safety section on Google Play before sharing sensitive media.

Competitive Landscape for Mobile Multimodal AI Assistants

Rivals like Microsoft’s Copilot and the ChatGPT mobile app also support image inputs and camera capture, but the details of multi-item sharing and video handling vary by platform and version. By leaning into Android’s native share sheet with batch support, Gemini reduces friction in one of the most frequent mobile actions—sharing media you’re already viewing—bringing its multimodal capabilities closer to the point of inspiration.

Bottom Line: A Small Android Tweak With Big Benefits

Gemini’s update is not flashy, but it’s exactly the kind of practical polish that changes daily behavior. Multi-image and video sharing from the Android share sheet shortens the path from idea to insight. If you work with visuals—whether that’s content creation, classroom feedback, or quick comparisons—this small tweak will likely save time, tap after tap.