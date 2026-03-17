Gecko Robotics Lands Record US Navy Robotics Deal

Gecko Robotics has secured the largest robotics contract yet from the US Navy, a five-year IDIQ agreement arranged with the Navy and the General Services Administration. The deal opens with a $54 million award and a ceiling of $71 million, positioning the Pittsburgh company’s inspection robots and software at the center of a push to modernize fleet maintenance and boost ship readiness.

Under the program, Gecko’s systems will begin monitoring the condition of 18 vessels in the US Pacific Fleet, building high-resolution digital records of ship health to prioritize repairs and compress maintenance timelines.

A Five-Year IDIQ To Speed Fleet Maintenance

IDIQ contracts set a ceiling value and allow the government to issue task orders as needs evolve, a structure that fits the Navy’s mix of scheduled availabilities and emergent repairs. Partnering through GSA is also significant: it streamlines procurement and lets the service scale proven methods across platforms without renegotiating from scratch each time.

The Navy’s aim is straightforward—use industrial-grade robots to create a continuous, data-rich picture of ships, from hull plating and tanks to piping and propulsion spaces. That information can be turned into action plans earlier, with parts staged, labor aligned, and repairs executed during windows that minimally impact operations.

Digital Twins And Condition-Based Maintenance

Gecko’s wall-climbing robots adhere magnetically to steel and carry sensor suites—most notably ultrasonic thickness, visual, and other nondestructive testing tools—that map corrosion, cracking, and wear at millimeter-scale resolution. Instead of spot checks, the Navy can capture comprehensive scans that feed digital twins of critical spaces. That aligns with the Defense Department’s CBM+ framework, which prioritizes predictive over calendar-based maintenance.

The stakes are sizable. Naval Sea Systems Command has set a goal of 80% ship readiness, and the service is working to reverse chronic maintenance delays that leave about 40% of the fleet unavailable at any given moment. Maintenance outlays in recent years have ranged between $13 billion and $20 billion annually, according to Navy budgets—big dollars that demand better targeting and fewer surprises once a ship enters a yard.

Digital models reduce guesswork. With millions of sensor readings collected per deployment, planners can sequence repairs by severity and impact, eliminate redundant rework, and shrink the “unknowns” that typically cause cost growth. Each day shaved from a maintenance availability returns an additional day of operational utility—multiplying across a surface fleet that must cover broad mission sets in the Pacific.

Why the Navy Is Turning to Robots Now for Ship Maintenance

Independent watchdogs have flagged the problem for years. Government Accountability Office reviews have documented persistent schedule overruns at naval shipyards driven by aging infrastructure, limited workforce capacity, and emergent findings uncovered late in the process. Robots address a key bottleneck: inspection speed and data quality.

A typical manual survey might sample a few thousand points in a confined space; a robotic crawl can collect orders of magnitude more data safely, including vertical and overhead surfaces, without building elaborate scaffolding. It’s faster, safer for sailors and shipyard crews, and more actionable for engineers who must decide whether to repair, replace, or defer.

What Gecko Brings to the Hull and Navy Shipyards

Gecko built its reputation in power generation, petrochemical, and heavy industrial sites before expanding into defense work. The company says its software stitches together scans into living asset models that persist over years, so corrosion trends or weld anomalies can be tracked precisely—not rediscovered from scratch. For the Navy, this creates a shared operational picture across ship crews, regional maintenance centers, and prime contractors.

The partnership with the Navy isn’t new—port engineers first engaged the company several years ago to evaluate targeted problem areas—but the scale is. Starting with 18 Pacific Fleet ships gives the service a controlled runway to standardize inspection playbooks and benchmark gains in turnaround time, defect detection, and safety metrics.

Measuring Success in Navy Maintenance and Readiness Gains

What should stakeholders watch for next? Three signals matter:

Measurable reductions in inspection hours and overall availability length

Earlier identification of high-impact defects that historically trigger schedule growth

Broader data coverage that supports smarter life-cycle planning

If those improvements materialize at scale, the Navy moves closer to its readiness target while getting more value from a maintenance budget that is unlikely to shrink.

For Gecko, the contract validates a thesis shared across heavy industry: that granular, machine-collected data, fused into persistent digital twins, can turn maintenance from a liability into a strategic advantage. For the fleet, it’s a bet that better information—not just more funding—will keep ships on station longer and in shipyards less.