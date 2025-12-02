Galaxy Z TriFold Hands-On Details: Strengths and Weaknesses

The first full hands-on with Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is here courtesy of YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, and it makes for a captivating look at a category-defying device that in equal parts feels like a breakthrough and a compromise. In his early testing, Arun Maini shows us a foldable that actually feels like a real phone when it closes and looks like one when open — but also reveals the ergonomic and durability compromises involved in making something this big into a device with three screens.

Design surprises and a box you did not see coming

Shocker out of the gate, we immediately hit a reversal on recent flagship trends: the Galaxy Z TriFold includes a 45W fast charger in the box. After years of flagship phone makers axing the chargers, this in-box charger is a sign that Samsung knows early adopters will throw everything at this thing and require some impromptu top-ups.

Closed, the TriFold features a familiar face, with a 6.5-inch cover screen and conventional bezels making it appear much like a tall candy bar phone. When you turn it sideways, though, the bulk makes itself clear. It’s almost 50% heavier than the average premium slates, tipping the scales at 309g (although it’s lighter than an iPad mini). It’s technically pocketable, but you’ll know it’s there.

Samsung has devised some ingenious mechanics to tame the complexity. A comfortably extended rear section plays tactile conduit to the spread, as magnets gently raise the center panel, directing the two-step opening sequence. It’s a neat little bit of choreography that makes the act of using what is in fact a three-part device feel less intimidating.

The tablet mode is large and in charge, with some trade-offs

On full expansion, the TriFold snaps into a flat, approximately 10-inch canvas that looks and feels like a real tablet rather than an oversized phone. Widescreen video takes advantage of the aspect ratio, and letterboxing is lessened, while apps are able to show more content on a tablet-optimized layout. The panel’s slim physique when open is mighty impressive in its own right, and it underscores just how far Samsung has come with its folding display stack.

On the flip side, two hinges mean two creases. In Maini’s video, both fold lines are visible and tactile in a stark reminder that the physics of bending glass-like substrates still set limits. The phone’s thin profile and protruding camera bump also mean that it wobbles on a flat surface unless you pop the included case onto it, which doubles as a stabilizer and kickstand.

Materials and maintenance may try your patience

The outside is coated with a glossy fiberglass composite that looks posh when lit, but is a fingerprint sponge. I find it to have a little bit of stickiness to it; add glove grime, and you’ve got smudge land on all 6 of the outer faces. It is soft to the touch, and scratches will mar it, so if you do scratch or dent it, replacement would be done at Samsung’s service centers, not a quick DIY swap.

And these are real concerns for a device meant to withstand daily heavy use. Foldables, particularly those that fold more than once, already require more care than their rigid counterparts. Hinge reliability, crease visibility, and surface durability have been sticking points highlighted by DSCC analysts and are on their radar for broader adoption. The TriFold solves for ease of use with clever engineering, but it doesn’t overcome material limitations.

A productivity monster when you lean in to work

Where the TriFold excels is at getting down to business. Samsung DeX support is built into the operating system, which means you can turn your TriFold into a mini desktop complete with resizable windows, multi-monitor-style workspaces, and extensive keyboard and mouse support. And with the kickstand case, it really does fill in for an undersized laptop when you need it to.

Don’t even get me started — the tablet UI is so smartly tweaked. You can pin a trio of apps together side by side, switch layouts on the fly, and even save trios as icons for one-tap opening. It’s the sort of feature depth that pays off for routine: imagine opening email, a browser, and notes all at once in one motion and taking that setup from commute to conference room.

Early verdict: a bold move with caveats for Samsung’s TriFold

Maini’s take is mostly measured — and optimistic: despite the weight, smudges, and twin creases, the Galaxy Z TriFold feels like Samsung’s most finished foldable vision to date and is a phone when you want it; a tablet when you need it. This duality could justify the compromises for power users and enthusiasts.

The larger question is whether this square-edge design can reach beyond tech-forward corners of the market. Market trackers like IDC have noted slow but steady growth in the foldable space over the past couple of years, and multi-fold devices are an even smaller side of that pie. Samsung may dial in durability and shave off the grams in future versions, but the TriFold’s combination of portability and productivity could be what nudges foldables into mainstream acceptance at long last.