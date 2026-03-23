Galaxy Z Fold 8 Set For 45W Charging Upgrade

Samsung’s next big foldable appears poised to finally speed up its wired charging. New certifications out of China point to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 stepping up to 45W charging, marking the first power upgrade for the Fold line since 2020 and a notable shift from the 25W ceiling that has lingered for years.

What the 3C Filing Reveals About Galaxy Z Fold 8 Charging

Listings published by China’s 3C regulator show devices believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (model SM-F9760) and the so-called Galaxy Wide Fold (SM-F9710) certified with 45W wired charging. The documentation specifies 15V/3A or 10V/4.5A power profiles, consistent with USB Power Delivery PPS implementations used by Samsung’s 45W adapters. The trailing “0” denotes China-bound variants, aligning with Samsung’s historical model coding.

A separate 3C entry for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (SM-F7760) indicates Samsung’s clamshell will remain at 25W wired charging (9V/2.77A). That keeps the Flip in familiar territory, while the book-style Fold looks set for its first wattage bump in four generations.

Why 45W Charging Matters for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Users

Faster charging could pair with a rumored 5,000mAh battery for the Z Fold 8, addressing two of the series’ longest-standing pain points: endurance and top-up times. For context, independent reviews have measured previous 25W Folds taking roughly 80 to 100 minutes for a full charge, with the charging curve tapering aggressively after the first half hour.

By contrast, Samsung’s recent 45W implementations (as seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra) routinely deliver around 0–65% in about 30 minutes before ramping down for thermal and longevity reasons, according to the company’s own guidance and third-party testing. If the Fold 8 mirrors that behavior—even with a larger cell—users could see a meaningful jump in usable battery added during a quick coffee break, along with a total charge time closer to an hour than two.

The 45W profile also implies support for higher current via PPS, which dynamically adjusts voltage and amperage to reduce heat. That’s especially relevant for foldables, where tight internal packaging and dual-cell architectures can complicate thermal management.

How It Stacks Up Against Rival Foldable Phones in 2024

Samsung won’t top the spec charts with 45W, but it narrows the gap. The OnePlus Open advertises 67W wired charging and typically reaches full in well under an hour. Honor’s Magic V2 is rated at 66W, while Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 3 also lists 67W. Vivo’s X Fold line has pushed even higher on select models. Against that backdrop, Samsung’s shift reads as a pragmatic balance of speed, temperature, and battery health rather than a pure arms race.

It’s a familiar playbook for the brand. Samsung has historically prioritized conservative charge curves that aim to protect long-term capacity retention—a point often echoed by battery researchers and safety auditors. Even so, moving from 25W to 45W should translate into noticeably less downtime without abandoning the company’s durability-first stance.

Charger Reality Check for Achieving Full 45W Performance

Don’t expect a charger in the box. To hit 45W, buyers will need a USB PD PPS adapter capable of 10V/4.5A or 15V/3A, plus a 5A e‑marked USB‑C cable. Samsung’s own 45W adapter meets these requirements, and there are numerous reputable third-party options. Older 25W Samsung bricks will still charge the Fold 8, just at reduced speeds.

Wireless charging details haven’t surfaced in the filings. Historically, Samsung’s foldables have offered 10W to 15W wireless and reverse wireless charging for accessories, so any boost there would be icing rather than the headline.

What About the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Its Charging Speeds

The clamshell appears set to remain at 25W, which trails many competitors. Reviews of the previous Flip generation often recorded full charges exceeding 90 minutes. Even if the wattage holds, Samsung could still refine the charging curve to maintain peak power longer and improve 0–50% sprints—an approach it has used before.

Outlook for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Charging and Battery Upgrades

Regulatory listings are not full spec sheets, but they’re strong indicators. If the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launches with 45W wired charging and a larger battery, it would deliver the most meaningful day-to-day improvement the series has seen since the jump to 25W back in 2020. For power users who live on that inner canvas, fewer minutes tethered to a cable could be the quiet upgrade that matters most.