Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price Drops To Lowest Ever

Samsung’s latest book-style foldable has now hit its lowest price, cutting a big ol’ $400 off the sticker. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is currently sold for $1,599.99 and the deal applies to the Jet Black variant available for purchase via Amazon. Other colors are also still slightly below list price, so for buyers who want a top-of-the-line foldable that doesn’t cost as much as a phone with a Samsung Unpacked logo on it, this is the sweet nexus.

Record-low price and where the offer applies

The highlight offer is for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which gets you a decent saving as it brings the phone to $1,599.99 from its usual $1,999.99 price point. The catch is it’s the Jet Black one at that lower price point. If you do want a different finish, however, you should expect to pay more. Retailers tend to execute color-specific sales to maintain balanced inventory, and this would be one of those focused price cuts.

Why This Deal Is Important for Foldable Shoppers

Foldables are still expensive, but the tide is turning. Counterpoint Research and IDC have documented the steady increase in foldable shipments as well as a steady decrease in average selling price, thanks to manufacturing yields getting better. Even today, though, four-figure price tags remain the rule (as does a $400 trim off a current-gen flagship), which for something that’s supposed to be your phone and tablet is actually kind of notable.

Hardware highlights you should consider spending on

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy paired with 12GB of RAM. That combo handles heavy multitasking, gaming without a problem, and AI-driven flourishes with panache. Performance per se is not the point here; you’re already hitting parity with the best Android phones; it’s what the Fold does with all that power.

Open it and you’re faced with a vast 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2,184 x 1,968 pixels and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Fold it shut and the 6.5-inch cover screen manages speedy replies, maps, and one-handed actions. Samsung’s continued improvements on the hinge help keep the crease less visible than with previous generations, and it makes reading and sketching more natural.

The camera setup is led by a 200MP main sensor, supplemented with Samsung computational photography and Galaxy AI technology, which covers low-light performance, scene recognition, and smart editing. It is not pitched as a “zoom monster,” in the manner of the Ultra line, but versatility is the aim: a main camera that’s good for most shots, a useful telephoto, and software to make sharing fast and slick.

The build quality delivers a premium feel with an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside, and an IP48 rating. That ingress protection won’t substitute for a rugged case, but it feels like a nice baseline for a complex hinge device. There’s wireless charging, and wired charging of up to 25W — not market-leading speeds but more than sufficient for day-to-day top-ups.

AI And Multitasking Are The Game Changers

It is preloaded with Samsung’s newest Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, which helps users find information about an object in an image, and the Galaxy Buds2 can not only translate on-screen text but also translate audio so you can listen to a translation of a video while watching it.

The device-native photo editing feature removes unwanted elements from your images without causing distortion. On the large main display, those tools combined with three-app multitasking, pop-up windows, and taskbar shortcuts create an experience that feels like a laptop. If your workflow is defined by constant app juggling — documents, chat, and video calls all vying for attention on your desktop — then the Fold’s form factor could significantly reduce your screen time.

How it compares with rivals in price and features

The most obvious alternative is Google’s newest big-screen Pixel foldable, which puts more emphasis on on-device AI and a cleaner software design. Samsung has more convincing multitasking ergonomics, better support from the ecosystem, including S Pen partnerships with Microsoft, and more polished hardware. Compared with a slab phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Fold 7 gives up some camera prowess and charging speeds in exchange for its versatility — an inner display that transforms how you read, game, and work.

Key considerations before you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7

A device like this powering two displays really should have closer to 5,000mAh or even well beyond that.

The battery’s only 4,400mAh — a little on the light side for something driving two screens, honestly. For some users, the 120Hz inner panel and rigorous multitasking will require them to recharge the phone during the day. The 25W wired and 15W wireless speeds are fine but not best-in-segment, and the cameras are very good for sure, although they’re a notch below the very best shooters in Samsung’s flagship lineup that doesn’t fold.

Oh, and one color warning: that rock-bottom rate is for Jet Black. If aesthetics win out over savings, budget accordingly. Availability varies, and color-specific deals usually sell out first.

Bottom line: is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal worth it?

For $1,599.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 undercuts its own launch price in a meaningful way that makes a truly top-tier foldable more accessible. The tablet-sized screen, flagship silicon, and polished software are a winning combination for power users, travelers, and on-the-go multitaskers (especially at an all-time low price for the Jet Black model).