Galaxy Z Fold 7 And Flip 7 Enter One UI 8.5 Beta

Samsung’s latest foldables just joined the software fast lane. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are now eligible for the One UI 8.5 Beta, with the first release rolling out to users in South Korea and the UK. The firmware, labeled ZZC5, weighs in at roughly 4.2–4.5GB depending on region and includes the February security patch. It’s the inaugural beta for the seventh‑generation foldables, arriving shortly after the Galaxy S25 series reached its seventh One UI 8.5 test build.

What The One UI 8.5 Beta Brings To Foldables

Early One UI point releases for foldables typically focus on polish: smoother animations, tidier multitasking, and better continuity between the cover and main displays. Given that One UI 8.5 on the S25 line has centered on stability and performance tuning across successive betas, Fold 7 and Flip 7 owners should expect a similar emphasis rather than headline‑grabbing UI overhauls.

On devices designed for split‑screen and Flex Mode, incremental changes can have outsized impact. Even modest improvements to the taskbar, window resizing, or app retention in memory make the difference between novelty and daily-driver reliability. Camera behavior in partially folded positions and more consistent handoff between screens are also common areas Samsung refines during these cycles.

The February security patch bundled with ZZC5 addresses vulnerabilities at the platform and kernel level, which is notable for owners who rely on secure work profiles, passkeys, and advanced biometrics. Security baselines matter in beta periods, when new code paths are being exercised more aggressively.

Where The Beta Is Available And How To Join

According to community posts on Samsung Members and third‑party trackers such as SammyGuru, the One UI 8.5 Beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 is live in South Korea and the UK, with additional markets expected next. Historically, Samsung’s beta waves expand to parts of Europe, North America, and India after the initial launch regions.

Enrollment is straightforward: open the Samsung Members app, sign in with your Samsung account, and look for the One UI 8.5 Beta Program banner. After opting in, head to Settings, select Software update, then tap Download and install once the build is available for your device.

Plan for a large download—around 4.2–4.5GB—and make sure you have ample free storage and a healthy battery before starting. A stable Wi‑Fi connection is strongly recommended to avoid interruptions.

Version Details And Important Install Notes

This first build for the foldables carries the firmware identifier ZZC5. As with prior Samsung betas, rollout timing and package size can vary by carrier and region. If your device is enrolled but not seeing the update immediately, staggered distribution is typical as servers ramp up.

Because beta software can introduce regressions, back up your data via Samsung Cloud or Smart Switch before installing. If you encounter show‑stopping bugs, downgrading generally requires a PC with Smart Switch and a full restore. Users with managed or rooted devices may be restricted from participating by policy.

Why This Matters For Samsung’s Foldable Roadmap

Launching the first One UI 8.5 Beta for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 signals that Samsung’s foldable firmware is moving in lockstep with the S25 series. With the S25 line already on its seventh beta, the cadence suggests Samsung is closing in on a stable 8.5 release, and the foldables won’t be far behind once core bugs are ironed out.

The broader context is a maturing foldable market. Industry trackers such as IDC and Counterpoint Research have reported sustained double‑digit growth in foldable shipments, with clamshell designs regularly accounting for a significant share of volumes. For Samsung, iterative software refinement—especially around multitasking reliability, battery consistency, and camera processing—remains as critical as hardware to maintaining leadership in this category.

What To Watch Next As One UI 8.5 Beta Expands

Expect additional betas to follow with longer changelogs, broader regional availability, and targeted fixes for app compatibility, cover‑screen scaling, and Flex Mode stability. Keep an eye on parity with S25 features as Samsung aligns experiences across its 2026 flagship portfolio.

For now, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 owners in South Korea and the UK can jump in through Samsung Members. Everyone else should see the One UI 8.5 Beta banner appear as the rollout widens, bringing the latest round of performance tweaks and security updates to Samsung’s foldable flagships.