Galaxy S27 Ultra Leak: Here’s a New Primary Sensor

A new leak appears to show that Samsung has a new main camera sensor in the works for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, suggesting real hardware progress after several generations of minor changes. The report points to an in-house ISOCELL part that continues with the current 200MP formula but brings smarter imaging tech under the hood.

By way of context, Samsung’s Ultra line has been relying on the ISOCELL HP2 since 2023, pursuing software and processing gains instead of raw sensor changes. If the new rumors prove accurate, the S27 Ultra could represent the first significant move in a few years with its primary camera.

New leak points to ISOCELL S5KHP6 for Galaxy S27 Ultra

The handset is reportedly entering the market with an ISOCELL S5KHP6 sensor, per popular tipster Ice Universe. The leaker claims it still has the same physical form factor as the HP2—around a 1/1.3-inch-class sensor—and keeps in line with the 200MP capture ceiling.

The name of the game, in other words, is not size but smarts. Details are slim, but the sensor is reportedly equipped with new readout and processing tricks meant to increase throughput, dynamic range, and motion handling—all areas where sensor physics and clever engineering can pay larger dividends than megapixel count alone.

Same size, potentially smarter image sensor tech

Sticking with the 1/1.3-inch class suggests Samsung is focusing on matching up with known optics as well as thermal envelopes. That decision can help simplify lens design, stabilize costs, and maintain the Ultra’s signature long-zoom stack, which is constrained by module size.

“Newer tech on the same format” might mean faster parallel readouts, better dual conversion gain, or more efficient HDR capture. Such improvements would help address issues of banding and motion artifacts, deliver cleaner low-light frames, and mitigate the gap between multi-frame bursts. Look for deep pixel binning—reducing 200MP down to 12MP or even 50MP output sizes—to produce larger effective pixels and improved noise performance.

There has also been chatter in industry circles that Samsung System LSI has looked into a global-shutter-like capture solution for mobile. Even if partially implemented, it could reduce the rolling-shutter “jello” effect and skew that happens with fast-moving subjects—which videographers would notice immediately.

Rival sensors and the ongoing smartphone sensor size debate

The reported 1/1.3-inch format would also be smaller than Sony’s 200MP LYT-901, a 1/1.12-inch-class part. In general terms, that larger format means a double-digit gain diagonally and about one-third greater surface area, which could translate into better light collection and dynamic range, all else equal.

But “all else equal” is a rare thing. Sony Semiconductor, Samsung, and OmniVision have separately demonstrated that pixel architecture, microlens design, and readout pipelines can narrow or even erase on-paper size disadvantages. Recent DXOMARK rankings, as well as lab tests from various reviewers, often show phones with smaller sensors going toe-to-toe when their computational photography pipelines are properly dialed in.

Samsung is said to have explored using Sony’s 200MP image sensor and opted instead for an in-house alternative, perhaps due to a mix of cost, integration, and supply considerations. Controlling the sensor stack allows Samsung to tune algorithms and ISP behavior at a deep level—a hotbed for AI-assisted imaging that turns multi-frame snapshots into cleaner, crisper pictures.

What the new sensor means for Samsung’s camera roadmap

The 200MP platform has been the thematic constant since 2023 in Samsung’s Ultra line—fine-tuning it, not replacing it. Rumors now claim the S27 Ultra’s four rear modules could have three out of four sensors refreshed, with particular focus on the primary camera. A new main sensor would cascade through the entire pipeline, from autofocus behavior to HDR compositing times.

Couple that with next-gen Snapdragon and Exynos ISPs (both rumored to offer greater on-chip AI throughput), and the S27 Ultra could ship with vastly accelerated semantic segmentation, subject isolation, and scene-specific tone mapping. In other words, portraits ought to slice cleaner around hair and glasses, night shots should reduce flare and ghosting with more aplomb, and action frames should exhibit less skew.

On video, a faster readout can enable higher-frame-rate HDR, steadier electronic stabilization, and fewer artifacts under LED lighting. Even if lens and sensor dimensions are well known, these under-the-hood gains often make the difference between “good enough” and “wow” when you’re actually out shooting.

What to watch next as Galaxy S27 Ultra rumors develop

Watch to see whether Samsung confirms a new-and-improved ISOCELL designation for the S27 Ultra and how it discusses the advantages. If the company stresses things like readout speed, HDR efficiency, and motion rendering, that will be a stronger confirmation of today’s leak than any specific megapixel figure.

Also worth keeping an eye on are reports that a number of rear cameras will receive new sensors. Assuming the main module goes upmarket and is followed by a telephoto or ultra-wide, the Ultra could enjoy its most dramatic end-to-end imaging leap in years—without altering its 200MP party piece.