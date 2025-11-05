Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Sizes Up With S25 Ultra And iPhone 17

A new leak from the long-trusted tipster Ice Universe has materialized with photos and a brief video snippet of the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra side by side with Samsung’s own Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving the clearest hint yet at what we can expect from Samsung’s next flagship phone. The visuals suggest a second-generation S26 Ultra that is slightly rounder than its forerunner, while Apple’s design clearly extends this curvature even more.

What the new leak reveals about Galaxy S26 Ultra design

Standing in side-by-side images, the shots emphasize corner geometry rather than sweeping body overhauls. The renders show the S26 Ultra to have the usual minimalist camera layout, and a flat screen with more softened corner radii than we’ve seen on the S25 Ultra. This would corroborate some of the earlier teasers, including a screen protector leak that hinted at a less-angular frame. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max mockup in the same set is even rounder at the corners, indicating Apple will have an ergonomic-first approach here.

Importantly, nothing within the material hints at a move back to curved screens. Instead, the goal seems to be rounding the corners on the chassis while maintaining a flat screen and ultra-thin bezels — which would also allow for stylus accuracy and screen protector compatibility.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: design changes

That’s a trend for Samsung that started with recent Ultra models: It has softened the hard, boxy silhouette of earlier generations. Power users adored the productivity slab, but those sharp corners, it turned out, were unforgiving for long sessions and even pocket-unfriendly. The S26 Ultra, by softening the corner radius, could provide a more comfortable in-hand feel without sacrificing that large canvas that Ultra customers have come to expect.

Accessory makers will be taking note. Even minimal adjustments to corner radius may require case molds, lens protector and/or tempered glass modifications. The case brands prep months in advance with CAD-based dimensions that slowly leak into the supply chain. Assuming these dimensions hold true, we’re likely to see a flood of “S26-only” accessories despite the family resemblance to the S25 Ultra.

How it compares with Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max design

The comparison positions Apple’s reported design as the roundest of the three. That jibes with years of a trend toward softer-edged iPhones, even as chin bezels are whittled away and the components inside flatten out. If Apple now goes even further with rounded corners on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, then they end up feeling quite different: Samsung a flatter notebook slab; Apple chunkier and curvier to fit in your palm better.

The S Pen is also a differentiation play from the usability side. Fatter corners and a stouter edge of the corner generally improve writing performance in the periphery of the display. Apple’s form factor could improve grip comfort and reliable feedback, but it’s not changing its story about the stylus in case it changes its mind again on an accessory strategy. The end result is two different philosophies: Samsung has honed its productivity-first rectangle, Apple is fine-tuning for all-day handheld comfort.

Why rounded corners matter for comfort, durability, and UX

Corner radius can do more than look pretty. Softer corners spread pressure around the palm of the hand more evenly, help prevent snagging on material when pulling a phone in and out of a pocket, and may reduce overly focused drop impact points. They also determine how screen protectors meet the glass and how bezels look to your face — subtle tweaks that alter perceived size and premium feel.

There’s a trade-off: rounding even slightly reduces the absolute rectangular area of the display’s extreme corners. This is all transparent to most users on a day-to-day basis, but UI designers are typically mindful of it in terms of padding — especially around gesture bars and status indicators. If the leak is true, expect Samsung to tailor One UI layouts for it.

Price and launch timing context for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line

Discussions in a separate supply chain channel have suggested surging component costs this year for the next Galaxy S series, something even analysts at TrendForce and Counterpoint Research talk about widely across the premium segment. With more sophisticated screens, next-gen chipsets, and AI-centric hardware, they all tend to bump the bill of materials up, potentially resulting in more expensive starting prices.

Timing is also a storyline. It is understood in the industry that the S26 family could potentially be a little later than we’re normally used to for this brand’s flagship cycle. If that slide slips, it can give Apple some runway with its next Pro Max launch — or Samsung time to tweak software and Galaxy AI features from day one.

Bottom line: ergonomic tweaks may define Samsung’s S26 Ultra

Today’s leak isn’t a reimagining of the Ultra, but it shows that Samsung is leaning into comfort without sacrificing the flat-screen strictness power users demand. If the S26 Ultra does indeed arrive with less severe corners than those on the S25 Ultra — and still squarer than on iPhone 17 Pro Max — there will be a very clear ergonomic choice for the buying public. The rest, from the price to just how smart its artificial intelligence is, will make or break just how compelling Samsung’s key phone of 2026 really is.