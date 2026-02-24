Galaxy S26 Ultra Lacks Powered-Off Find Hub Support

Samsung’s next flagship looks set to skip a quietly transformative safety feature. Logs tied to a Galaxy S26 Ultra unit suggest it will not support powered-off tracking on Google’s Find Hub network, leaving Google’s own Pixel phones as the only mainstream Android devices that broadcast their location for hours after shutdown.

Log Points to Missing Powered-Off Tracking

A Google employee posted diagnostic logs from a Galaxy S26 Ultra to the company’s public Issue Tracker for an unrelated font bug. Buried in the output was a telling property line: [ro.bluetooth.finder.supported] [false]. In plain terms, that flag indicates the device does not enable Bluetooth-based discovery when the phone is turned off — a capability rolled out with Google’s upgraded Find My Device network, now referred to in system components as Find Hub.

Google introduced powered-off finding with the Pixel 8 family and has kept support to Pixels since. When available, the feature lets nearby Android devices in the network anonymously help locate a phone for several hours after it’s shut down, provided Bluetooth and Location were on before power-off. It’s a subtle upgrade with outsize value for theft or dead-battery scenarios.

Why Powered-Off Finding Matters for Lost or Stolen Phones

Find Hub leverages the scale of the Android ecosystem — Google has said the network spans more than a billion devices — to relay rotating, encrypted Bluetooth beacons to Google’s servers, where only the owner’s account can resolve them. Unlike standard Find My Device, which stops the moment a phone goes dark, powered-off finding buys crucial time: a window to pinpoint a lost device before it’s wiped, moved, or powered back on out of range.

On Pixels, this works by keeping a sliver of the Bluetooth stack alive even after shutdown, using cryptographic keys anchored in secure hardware and privacy protections like rolling identifiers. It’s precisely the kind of behind-the-scenes engineering that isn’t flashy on a spec sheet but can save the day when you need it most.

SmartThings Find Is Not a Substitute for Powered-Off Tracking

Samsung’s answer, SmartThings Find, is robust for powered-on devices and accessories. It enlists nearby Galaxy phones and tablets as relays and integrates cleanly with Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag 2, including precise Ultra Wideband steering on supported models. However, “offline” in Samsung’s terminology means no mobile data or Wi‑Fi is required — the phone itself still has to be on. Once a Galaxy is fully powered down, SmartThings Find cannot broadcast its location.

That gap matters because bad actors often power off a stolen phone immediately, and many genuine losses happen after a battery unexpectedly dies. In both cases, powered-off beacons can be the difference between recovery and write-off.

Why Samsung Might Be Holding Back on Powered-Off Finding

Powered-off finding isn’t a simple switch. It likely depends on tight coordination between the Bluetooth controller, power management, and a secure element to store rotating keys — plus new firmware paths that keep a low-power beacon active without compromising user privacy or device integrity. Google controls the entire hardware-software stack on Pixels and can certify this end-to-end; third-party OEMs have to adapt heterogeneous components and meet additional compliance reviews.

There are also product strategy questions. Samsung already markets SmartThings Find heavily, especially with its tags, and may favor a single, Samsung-account-centric experience over a Google-account feature it doesn’t fully own. Privacy posture is another factor: vendors are appropriately cautious about anything that persists after shutdown, even with rotating IDs, given the industry’s focus on anti-stalking safeguards and consent.

What It Means for Buyers Considering the Galaxy S26 Ultra

If the S26 Ultra ships as these logs suggest, powered-off tracking on Android will remain a Pixel-only advantage for now. Galaxy owners will still get strong location features when the phone is on, and pairing a SmartTag 2 offers excellent tracking for keys, bags, and bikes — but it won’t compensate for a phone that’s been turned off.

Could Samsung enable the feature later? It’s possible if the necessary hardware hooks exist, but historically these capabilities debut with deep platform work and certification, not as quick post-launch toggles. Watch for references in beta firmware, updated developer docs, or statements from Google or Samsung support channels to confirm either way.

Bottom line: if powered-off finding is a must-have, Pixels remain the safe bet on Android. If you live in the Galaxy ecosystem and rely on SmartThings, the S26 Ultra will likely deliver familiar strengths — just not this particular Find Hub trick.