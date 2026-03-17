Galaxy S26 Ultra Introduces Virtual Reflector

Samsung quietly tucked a powerful portrait tool inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and most people won’t notice it at first glance. Called Virtual Reflector and found in the Expert RAW Labs menu, it mimics a photographer’s bounce reflector to lift shadows on faces in backlit scenes while preserving the background’s highlights and color. In practice, it feels less like a gimmick and more like a studio trick that finally made its way into mobile capture.

What Virtual Reflector Does for Backlit Portraits

Virtual Reflector simulates how a physical reflector adds directional fill light. You choose Silver for a neutral, higher-contrast bounce or Gold for a warmer, skin-friendly glow. Then you fine-tune two variables photographers care about: Reflectance (intensity) and Direction (where that “virtual” bounce is coming from). The phone uses subject detection and relighting algorithms to brighten the face without nuking the sky, windows, or city lights behind it.

This is fundamentally different from simply lifting shadows with exposure compensation or aggressive HDR. Traditional shadow recovery raises noise and flattens dimensionality; a reflector adds shape, guiding light from a preferred angle so cheekbones, jawlines, and hair highlights read naturally. Independent testing outfits such as DXOMARK have long flagged backlit portraits as a pain point for phones. Virtual Reflector directly targets that problem at capture time.

How to Find and Use Virtual Reflector on the S26 Ultra

You’ll need Samsung’s Expert RAW app from the Galaxy Store. Open it on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, tap the flask icon to enter Expert RAW Labs, then select the Virtual Reflector tile. By default, Reflectance is set to Auto and Direction to Centered. Switch to manual to place the “fill” slightly off-axis and dial intensity until the face lifts without looking glossy. A quick reset button returns both controls to Auto if you overdo it.

Start with Silver for neutral daylight and mixed interior lighting. Switch to Gold when you’re shooting late-afternoon portraits or want a subtle “sun-kissed” tone. Watch the eyes: when a small catchlight appears and facial shadows look soft but defined, you’re in the sweet spot. If the skin turns plasticky or halos appear around hair, back off the intensity or adjust the angle.

Why Virtual Reflector Matters for Mobile Portraits

Backlight is a classic creative choice—it gives rim light, depth, and atmosphere—but it also makes faces go muddy. On phones, the usual fix is multi-frame HDR that flattens tonality, or flash that kills ambience. Virtual Reflector keeps the ambience by adding directional fill and letting the exposure system protect highlight detail in the background. The result looks closer to how a portrait photographer would solve the scene with a real reflector.

Compared with existing tools, the approach is notable. Google’s Portrait Light in Photos can relight faces after the fact, and Apple’s Portrait Lighting styles apply creative looks, but both are largely post-capture. Samsung’s Virtual Reflector operates at capture, giving you live feedback so you can compose, pose, and light in one flow.

Early Results and the Sensible Limits of This Tool

Early demos from mobile creators, including videos by Steven Divish, show cleaner, more dimensional faces against bright skies and windows. Skin tones stay believable, especially with the Gold option kept modest. It’s not magic, though. Highly reflective accessories, flyaway hair, or complex overlaps (hands on faces, overlapping subjects) can still trip segmentation and produce faint halos or uneven lift.

Its placement in Expert RAW’s Labs hints at why Samsung hasn’t moved it into the main camera app yet. Real-time relighting is computationally heavy and needs careful tuning to avoid artifacts across the S26 Ultra’s different focal lengths and skin tones. Keeping it in Labs allows rapid iteration without confusing casual users who just want point-and-shoot simplicity.

Pro Tips for Natural-Looking Fill With This Feature

Aim the Direction slightly above eye level to mimic sunlight or a softbox and avoid “monster” underlighting.

Use Silver in cool daylight or mixed office light to keep whites neutral; switch to Gold in late-day sun or tungsten scenes to harmonize warmth with the environment.

Resist maxing Reflectance. Gentle fill preserves texture and specular detail in skin and jewelry.

On tight portraits with telephoto lenses, reduce intensity—longer focal lengths already compress contrast and can make fill look stronger than it is.

What to Watch Next for Samsung’s Virtual Reflector

If Samsung graduates Virtual Reflector from Labs to the stock camera, it could become a default tool for backlit portraits—much like Night mode did for low light. The broader industry is moving this way too: on-device relighting and subject-aware tone mapping are becoming table stakes for premium phones. For now, S26 Ultra owners willing to explore Expert RAW gain a discreet but potent lighting control that can rescue tough portraits without sacrificing the mood of the scene.