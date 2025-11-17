Galaxy S26 Series Leak Indicates Phone Weights

A juicy scoop from dependable Weibo leaker Ice Universe has revealed a deeper-than-expected number about Samsung’s incoming flagships: how much they’ll weigh. If true, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be slightly bigger than their predecessors, with that same hair added in grams — while the S26 Ultra sheds a few grams compared to the last one. That’s a modest change on paper, but it also offers a clear hint to Samsung’s priorities on materials, batteries, and camera hardware this go-round.

The numbers, visualized: estimated weights and changes

The Galaxy S26 weighs 164 grams and the S26 Plus weighs 191 grams, according to the leak. That’s a minor rise when compared with the leaked 162 g S25 and 190 g S25 Plus — just 1.2% beefier for the base model, and 0.5% more for the Plus.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumored at 214 grams. That’s lighter than the S25 Ultra’s rumored 218 grams, a decrease of 1.8%. And it undercuts a previous rumor of 217 grams for the new Ultra. For even more perspective, the S24 Ultra tipped the scales at 232 grams, which means Samsung’s current flagship appears to be on a two-generation weight loss program that sheds an estimated 18 grams, or ~7.8%, between the S24 Ultra and that leaked amount for the S26 Ultra.

By a gram or two, few buyers may be swayed individually, but these deltas often indicate significant design changes: structural reinforcements, thicker glass, a bigger vapor chamber, or adjustments to the battery and camera modules.

Why the scale could tip for S26 weight across models

Minor increments on the standard and Plus models typically signal functional enhancements rather than cosmetic ones. A slightly bigger battery, beefier cooling system, or new camera stack with larger sensors can inch weight upwards while securing better real-world performance and longevity.

On the Ultra side, Samsung has been getting mass down without losing premium materials. The company’s trend toward lighter structures and more refined internal layouts, which began with the S24 Ultra, is expected to continue. Four more grams off doesn’t seem like much, but it can help with balance and less wrist fatigue over longer sessions, especially if you are working on a device with a large screen and stylus support.

We should add that regional variations may also contribute 1–2 grams due to things like mmWave antennas, so retail units won’t necessarily all register as a single global number.

How it compares with competing flagship smartphones

Assuming the leak is accurate, a 214-gram S26 Ultra would be in the mix with other big flagships. Google’s Pixel 8 Pro comes in at around 213 grams, and Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is about 221 grams. Apple’s tinier iPhone 15 Pro weighs around 187 grams, indeed in the elite class of phones that sport lighter builds. Based on these comparisons, Samsung’s Ultra, at least visually (and texturally), holds its own on heft, with the sweet spot targeted somewhere between substantive and unwieldy.

For the non-Ultra models, phones under 200 grams generally feel significantly snappier, especially when being used one-handed or stored in athletic wear. The S26 and S26 Plus weigh 164 grams and 191 grams respectively, so they should feel familiar without venturing into “top-heavy” territory.

Practical takeaways for buyers considering Galaxy S26

Weight alone doesn’t decide comfort. Distribution is everything: A well-distributed chassis with a low center of gravity can feel lighter than stated on the spec sheet. If the edge geometry is different and the back material or case choice is different, the heaviness of the phone can feel more significant than a 1–2 gram difference from year to year.

Yet the trend lines are positive. Slight gains on S26 and S26 Plus suggest functional improvements that will bring longer battery life or improved thermal stability, while the continuing cut to S26 Ultra indicates Samsung is finding new ways to slim down a big-screen flagship without scaling back its core hardware. Put on a standard protective case and you’re likely adding 20–30 grams, so starting from less is better.

Treat these leaked weight numbers as early guidance

Ice Universe has a good track record of Samsung dimensions and hardware, but pre-launch figures can change as devices approach mass production. Certification listings from agencies like TENAA or perhaps product pages of retailers typically have the last word near launch.

If these leaked weights hold, anticipate a little more heft from the S26 and S26 Plus and a smidgen of weight loss for the more balanced S26 Ultra. They’re differences that are pretty small — but in every case they seem to reflect intelligent engineering choices that might pay off over time, in daily comfort and endurance.