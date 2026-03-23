Galaxy S26 Quick Share AirDrop Support Rolls Out

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy S26 owners are getting AirDrop interoperability through Quick Share, with availability starting first in South Korea and expanding to the US within days. The move makes Samsung’s latest flagships the newest Android phones able to send and receive files directly with iPhones, trimming the friction that has long defined cross-platform sharing.

How the Galaxy S26 Quick Share AirDrop rollout will work

Samsung says the update enabling AirDrop support lands on Galaxy S26 units in its home market first, followed shortly by S26 devices in the US. Mobile division COO Won-Joon Choi previewed the change last week, and today’s confirmation clarifies the phased release. Samsung also notes that the feature will reach older Galaxy models later, though it isn’t committing to a specific timeline yet.

Why AirDrop compatibility with Quick Share matters

Cross-compatibility between Quick Share and AirDrop removes one of the last everyday pain points between Android and iOS users. Instead of sending large videos over chat apps that compress quality or detouring through cloud links, S26 and iPhone users can hand files off locally, device to device, with minimal setup. That matters in mixed ecosystems—especially in the US, where industry trackers like Counterpoint Research estimate iPhones account for roughly 50% of smartphone shipments.

This also follows Google’s earlier work: Quick Share gained AirDrop support first on the Pixel 10 series and then expanded to Pixel 9 models, signaling that the underlying protocols for discovery and peer-to-peer transfer are maturing across platforms.

What to expect after updating your Galaxy S26

Once your S26 receives the update, Quick Share will become discoverable to nearby iPhones using AirDrop and vice versa. Discovery typically relies on Bluetooth Low Energy, while the actual transfer hops to a high-throughput Wi‑Fi link, enabling fast delivery of large files. In practice, that means 4K clips, RAW photos, and app bundles can move quickly—often at hundreds of Mbps in ideal conditions—without touching the internet.

On the S26, you’ll find the toggle in Quick Settings or Settings under Connected devices. Set visibility to Contacts only or Everyone as needed. iPhone users initiate via the Share Sheet’s AirDrop option and will see your Galaxy as an available target when nearby. Both sides retain the usual accept/decline prompts, keeping you in control of what comes in.

What this means for older Galaxy phones and One UI

Samsung confirms that AirDrop interoperability will extend to previous Galaxy models at a later date. Expect a staggered release aligned with regional approvals and One UI build availability. The company hasn’t offered a firm schedule for broader One UI 8.5 distribution, but today’s confirmation suggests the sharing stack is far enough along to ship first on the S26 family before trickling down.

Security and controls for Quick Share and AirDrop

Both Quick Share and AirDrop prioritize local, short-range transfers initiated by user action. Bluetooth discovery limits exposure radius, while Wi‑Fi handles payload encryption during transit. You can restrict visibility to your contacts, mute unknown senders, or toggle off sharing entirely—useful in crowded environments. For workplaces managing mixed fleets, standard mobile device management tools can enforce sharing policies, which should carry over with this update.

The bottom line for Galaxy S26 owners in the US and beyond

If you have a Galaxy S26, watch for a software notification enabling AirDrop compatibility in Quick Share. South Korea gets it first, with the US following within days. Mixed iPhone–Galaxy households and teams gain a streamlined, high-quality way to move files without cables, compression, or cloud detours—an upgrade that finally treats proximity as the fastest path between devices.