Galaxy S26 Leak Reveals Qi2 Magnetic Power Bank

A fresh leak points to Samsung preparing a Qi2-ready magnetic power bank to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup, signaling a bigger push into next-gen wireless charging. Marketing images and early certification clues suggest a compact 5,000mAh pack with magnetic alignment, 15W wireless output, 20W wired charging, and a fold-out stand—all positioned as an official companion for Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

What the Leak Shows About Samsung’s Qi2 Power Bank

The accessory—reportedly branded as the Samsung EB-U2500 Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank—surfaced through a combination of Wireless Power Consortium filings and newly obtained product imagery from a reputable European outlet. The key details: Qi2-compatible magnetic attachment for secure alignment, 15W wireless charging, and up to 20W via USB-C when you plug in.

The pack itself is said to carry 5,000mAh of capacity and accept up to 25W for recharging, which should make top-ups relatively quick with a capable USB-C PD or Samsung Super Fast Charging adapter. A fold-out support arm on the back doubles as a kickstand, turning the bank into an on-the-go stand for video calls or hands-free streaming.

Why Qi2 Wireless Charging Matters for Samsung Devices

Qi2, formalized by the Wireless Power Consortium, brings the Magnetic Power Profile to the broader market, standardizing magnet-assisted alignment similar to what Apple popularized with MagSafe. The headline benefit is consistent 15W wireless delivery with fewer misalignment losses, better heat control, and improved accessory interoperability across brands.

For Samsung users, native Qi2 support would mean a cleaner ecosystem of snap-on chargers, stands, car mounts, and battery packs without relying on proprietary alignment solutions. It also helps ensure that third-party Qi2 accessories from established players like Belkin and Anker work as expected at full magnetic 15W—good news for anyone who wants more choice without juggling compatibility charts.

Real-World Charging Expectations for the Qi2 Power Bank

On paper, 15W wireless is the standardized ceiling for Qi2’s magnetic profile, and it’s a meaningful leap in reliability compared to older Qi pads that could drift off-center. Expect real-world speeds to fluctuate with thermal conditions and alignment, but the magnetic lock should minimize slowdowns from poor placement.

The 5,000mAh rating should translate to roughly one near-full top-up for many modern phones when wired, and somewhat less wirelessly due to conversion overhead. In practical terms, figure on delivering around 60–70% of the pack’s stated capacity to the phone over wireless, enough to meaningfully extend a heavy day or rescue a late-night commute. With up to 25W inbound charging, the bank itself should refill in roughly a couple of hours, depending on the charger and efficiency.

Price and Positioning for Samsung’s Qi2 Magnetic Power Bank

The leaked price lands at €59.90 in one European market, which aligns with premium Qi2 power banks from well-known accessory brands. That positioning suggests Samsung is emphasizing design cohesion and first-party reliability—plus potential software niceties like clean battery status reporting within One UI’s device care tools—over undercutting third-party competitors.

If the pricing translates similarly elsewhere, it would sit in the middle-to-upper tier of the Qi2 pack market. The added kickstand, magnet array tuned for the Galaxy S26’s layout, and official support could be the differentiators that justify the tag for many buyers.

The Bigger Ecosystem Play Behind Samsung’s Qi2 Rollout

Beyond this one accessory, the leak hints at a broader strategy: making Qi2 a first-class citizen in Samsung’s ecosystem. That opens the door to a wave of magnet-ready add-ons—from desk docks to car chargers—that deliver predictable 15W performance without proprietary workarounds.

It also reduces friction for mixed-household setups. If your partner uses a Qi2 iPhone and you’re eyeing a Galaxy S26, one well-chosen magnetic charger could serve both. Standardization is the quiet win here, and Samsung adopting Qi2 at the flagship tier would accelerate third-party support across categories.

What to Watch Next Before Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Event

Samsung has not confirmed the accessory or its phone lineup yet, but the trail of WPC listings and marketing images is often a strong indicator of what’s inbound. If the EB-U2500 materializes as described—15W Qi2 wireless, 20W wired, 5,000mAh, 25W input, fold-out stand—it will be a practical showcase for how Qi2 can make everyday charging simpler and more reliable for Galaxy users.