Galaxy S26 Gains Wider Quick Share AirDrop Support

Check your Galaxy S26 now. Samsung is pushing a broader rollout of Quick Share’s new AirDrop interoperability, bringing frictionless, device-to-device file transfers between Galaxy phones and iPhones to more regions. Early users report the feature unlocking after a fresh system update, signaling that Samsung’s cross-platform sharing is finally moving beyond its initial debut.

What Is Rolling Out With Quick Share And AirDrop

The update enables a Quick Share toggle that lets your S26 discover and send files directly to nearby Apple devices using AirDrop. Behind the scenes, Bluetooth Low Energy handles discovery, while a high-speed Wi‑Fi Direct link moves the data. The result is a peer-to-peer transfer that is local, fast, and doesn’t rely on the cloud or a common Wi‑Fi network.

This capability aligns with Google’s pledge to extend AirDrop compatibility across more Android devices after debuting on the Pixel 10 series. In short, mixed-platform households and teams can finally pass photos, videos, and documents without email threads, messaging workarounds, or USB cables.

How To Enable It On Your Galaxy S26, Step By Step

On a Galaxy S26 device that has received the new firmware (build number S948BXXU1AZCF), head to Settings > Quick Share and toggle “Share with Apple devices.” The package size is roughly 868MB, and users report it arrives bundled with the latest security patch for the series.

On the receiving iPhone, set AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 minutes.” That temporary visibility is required for discovery and helps prevent unwanted spam transfers in public spaces. Keep Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi turned on for both phones, and ensure the devices are within a few feet for the initial handshake.

There’s one more prerequisite: your Galaxy should be running Google Play Services version 26.11.xx or higher. If you do not see the new cross-platform toggle immediately after updating, check Play Services in the Play Store, then reboot the phone and try again.

Where It Is Available Now And Which Regions Are Included

After launching first in Samsung’s home market, the feature is now surfacing on more S26 units internationally. Users in India and the UK have confirmed receiving the update, suggesting a phased rollout targeting global variants of the S26 series. As usual, availability may vary by model, carrier approval, and region, so not every device will get it on the same day.

Why It Matters For Cross-Platform Sharing Between Devices

Cross-ecosystem sharing has been one of the last stubborn walls between Android and iOS. While cloud links and messaging apps work in a pinch, they are slower, less private, and often compress media. Quick Share’s AirDrop compatibility brings truly local, high-throughput transfers that keep original quality intact. Under favorable conditions, Wi‑Fi Direct can reach hundreds of Mbps, making large 4K videos or RAW photo bursts far more practical to move off your phone.

This also dovetails with the broader consolidation of Android’s sharing experience. Google and Samsung previously aligned branding around Quick Share, and expanding interop with AirDrop is the most meaningful step yet for users who live with both platforms.

Tips And Troubleshooting For Smoother Quick Share Transfers

If the iPhone is not appearing, confirm AirDrop is set to “Everyone for 10 minutes” and that both devices have Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi switched on. Also make sure neither device is in Airplane mode or Low Power mode, which can restrict radios.

On your Galaxy, open Settings > Apps and verify Google Play Services is updated. A quick reboot after updating firmware often helps surface the new Quick Share toggle.

For large transfers, keep both screens awake until the connection is established. Once the Wi‑Fi Direct link is active, you can typically set the phones down and let the transfer finish.

What To Expect Next As Rollout Expands To More Regions

With rollout accelerating on the Galaxy S26 line, expect a steady expansion to additional regions and, potentially, more Android models as Google and Samsung widen support. If you own a Galaxy S26, check for the latest system update and verify your Play Services version—this is the most consequential quality-of-life upgrade the sharing menu has seen in years.