Galaxy S26 Edge Returns With Indian Certification

The Galaxy S26 Edge could be back from the dead after numerous cancellation rumors, as a new listing on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards has hinted that Samsung may not have buried its slender flagship just yet.

Certification Points to a Surprise Galaxy S26 Edge Return

There’s a Samsung SM-S947B/DS that pops up in BIS records, indicating that the phone may be getting ready for an Indian launch. This “B” tag usually refers to the Indian area while a “DS” for dual-SIM is also visible. That model number fits nicely within Samsung’s inner sequencing, with the prior Edge labelled as SM-S937 while the Plus tier had been rumoured to be marked as SM-S936. There is also an SM-S946 device listed in BIS, which means Samsung is cooking a wider release of the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Edge for select markets, including India.

The listing first came to light from tipster Mohammed Khatri on X, fanning the flames of a roller-coaster narrative about the Edge’s fate. As ever, a BIS certification isn’t a launch confirmation, but it is a tangible regulatory milestone that manufacturers won’t often hit without the serious intent of shipping soon.

For the uninitiated, BIS certification is a must for electronics being sold through Indian retail channels. It frequently arrives before public announcements, and books the landing before other filings (from Bluetooth SIG, NBTC, or FCC), all of which together map out the runway to launch.

Samsung’s Calculus on Galaxy S26 Edge Costs and Timing

One possible reason for the about-face is cost. Trusted tipster Ice Universe claims Samsung would have produced a lot of stock for the Edge, so cancelling it altogether would be very costly. Flagship parts are ordered, production lines are reserved far in advance; unwinding that midstream can involve write-downs and cast-off tooling. Locking in BIS today leaves its options open: ship small quantities to selective markets, or go ahead with a wider BIS rollout if the market signals improve.

Last cycle’s Edge famously had trouble standing out, caught as it was between the mass appeal of the standard model and the spec-led halo of the Ultra. This year’s Edge is said to adopt a slimmer, flatter design which is influenced by the broader iPhone 17 Pro design language that Apple will begin rolling out next year. If Samsung can achieve that look and feel at the expense of neither the battery nor thermals, then the Edge might finally make sense for its niche as the sleeker option in the S26 family.

India Emerges as a Logical Testbed for the Galaxy S26 Edge

The premium smartphone segment in India has been growing at a steady pace as upgrade cycles have stretched and financing becomes more easily available, leading brands to fight for share. Samsung and Apple are swapping spots at the high end, where a differentiated, class-first phone can get switchers—curious upgraders. Counterpoint Research points to this shift as evidence that companies who don’t aim for the top continuously could see their positions drop. A slim, right-sized flagship between the Plus and Ultra — one that carries over a lot of the marquee design without the Ultra’s size or price tag — would probably appeal to many buyers.

There is also a practical argument: BIS clearance points to channels and after-sales support being put into place. With Samsung’s expanding local production capability, it has levers to pull in shaping volumes and pricing as demand dictates, which is a useful option should the Edge kick off as a regionally focused experiment rather than as a wider release.

What to Watch Next for the Galaxy S26 Edge Launch Timeline

From now on, all eyes will be on further filings and firmware breadcrumbs. Bluetooth SIG and carrier tests typically follow shortly after BIS. That said, if Samsung continues, it should tease the Edge alongside the wider Galaxy S26 range, and we could also see a standalone launch as per its predecessor’s staggered approach. Skepticism is healthy until Samsung speaks — but that has been a card well played over the years by the South Korean technology giant.