Galaxy S26 Adds AirDrop Sharing After Play Services Update

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup is finally talking to Apple’s AirDrop, delivering true cross-platform, phone-to-phone sharing—so long as you install a specific Google Play Services update first. The rollout has begun on S26 devices in South Korea, with broader availability queued up, and early reports point to a staged, server-side switch that appears only after the correct services version is in place.

What You Need to Enable Cross‑Platform Sharing

Samsung moderators on the company’s Korean community forums confirm that Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra owners need Google Play Services version 26.11.xx or newer. If the feature isn’t visible, check for the update by navigating to Settings > Apps > Google Play Services > App details in store, then tap Update. A reboot can help the new sharing option surface faster once the backend toggle reaches your device.

On the Apple side, make sure AirDrop receiving is turned on and that the device is unlocked and awake. As with AirDrop, Quick Share typically uses Bluetooth Low Energy for discovery and then hands off to a direct Wi‑Fi connection for the actual transfer, so keep Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth enabled on both devices for best results.

How the Cross‑Platform Handoff Between Devices Works

This update brings Quick Share’s device discovery and AirDrop’s receiving logic into the same conversation. In practice, your S26 can now find nearby iPhones, iPads, and Macs and vice versa, with transfers proceeding over a local, high-speed, encrypted peer‑to‑peer link. That means large files move quickly without touching the cloud—think a 1GB video hopping across the room in under a minute under typical Wi‑Fi Direct conditions.

The move builds on Google and Samsung’s 2024 consolidation of Nearby Share into the unified Quick Share brand, which expanded to Windows and tightened integrations across Android partners. Google initially confirmed that AirDrop interoperability would debut on Pixel 10 devices; Samsung landing as the first major partner after Pixel is no surprise given its co-development cadence on short‑range sharing features.

Where Galaxy S26 AirDrop Sharing Is Rolling Out First

The feature is live first in South Korea on the Galaxy S26 family. Samsung community communications indicate a rapid expansion path that includes the US next, then a wider release across Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. Availability will arrive as a combination of Play Services updates and server-side enablement, so two users on the same OS build may see it at slightly different times.

Why Cross‑Platform Local File Sharing Support Matters

Crossing the Android–iOS divide for local file sharing tackles a real-world pain point. Mixed-device households and bring‑your‑own‑device workplaces are the norm: IDC pegs iPhone’s global share around 20%, while its US share often clears 50% in quarterly sales, according to market trackers such as Counterpoint. Until now, moving high‑resolution photos, ProRes clips, or documents between ecosystems usually meant clunky workarounds like messaging apps, cloud links, or USB drives.

Native, on-device transfers are faster, preserve original quality and metadata, and are more private. Because the link is local and encrypted, you avoid bandwidth costs and the latency that comes with uploading and redownloading big files. For creators and field teams, that can shave minutes—or hours—off workflows when swapping media between an S26 Ultra and a MacBook, or between an iPhone and a Galaxy S26 at an event.

Troubleshooting Tips and Important Caveats to Remember

If you’ve updated Google Play Services to 26.11.xx or later and still don’t see AirDrop recipients, try restarting your phone, toggling Airplane Mode off and on, and confirming Quick Share is enabled in your quick settings. Discovery depends on proximity and visibility, so ensure the receiving Apple device has AirDrop set to receive and that both devices are unlocked. Corporate management profiles or Wi‑Fi restrictions can also limit peer‑to‑peer connections.

As with AirDrop, recipients on Apple hardware will see a prompt to accept the incoming file, and the transfer only proceeds once approved. On Android, Quick Share respects contact-level preferences and uses device names to help avoid misdirected sends in crowded environments. If performance seems slow, check for 2.4GHz congestion; being on a cleaner 5GHz environment often helps Wi‑Fi Direct negotiate higher throughput.

Bottom Line on Galaxy S26 and AirDrop Cross‑Platform Sharing

The Galaxy S26 series has effectively erased one of the last everyday frictions between Android and iOS. Update Google Play Services, watch for the server-side switch to land on your device, and you’ll be able to beam files to nearby Apple hardware as naturally as you already do between Android phones—no cables, no clouds, no quality compromises.