Galaxy S25 Edge hits record low $689.99 as stock thins

Samsung’s svelte Galaxy S25 Edge has seen its price fall to a record low of $689.99, according to our data, which is the lowest price we’ve seen, with inventory getting scarce and restricted to just one retailer offering a single Titanium Silver S25 Edge option. Other colors our source shows have been similarly bought out or moved to higher-priced third-party sellers; this is a fast-moving sale.

If you’re long overdue for a high-end Android phone with a focus on design that does so without neglecting horsepower, this discount is what you’ve been waiting for. For this flagship-grade phone, we typically see a $1,100 sticker price, so this sale puts it squarely in the mid-range.

Display, performance, and camera specifications

What do you get for the money? As stated, the Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the slimmest mainstream phones on the market at 5.8mm thin, but it also has a titanium frame to prevent it from bending. It’s a phone that strikes a strong balance between thin and flat.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back

IP68 dust and water resistance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM

6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling

200MP main camera with computational processing for better low-light detail

When it comes to multitasking, the S25 Edge will keep things running quickly, applications loaded in memory, and graphically powerful games playing smoothly.

Why this limited-time discount stands out right now

Its $689.99 price is equivalent to about a 37% cut from the typical price. That’s paramount in the $600+ bracket, which Counterpoint Research reports now accounts for a quarter of global smartphone sales, meaning end-of-cycle clearances are the only time to see discounts that large on present-generation, halo-branded phones.

There’s another signal coming from color sell-through. Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Icy Blue are quickly not frequently sourced directly, a comprehensive signal that the promotion is bringing in fresh buyers. If the past is any indication, these remaining Titanium Silver units will go too.

Most notably, slipping under the $700 barrier changes the value formula. You’re acquiring upper-tier silicon, cutting-edge display, and superior materials at a price that one-ups numerous competing flagships and higher-midrange alternatives.

Trade-offs to consider with this ultra-thin design

The 3,900mAh battery may be limiting for vigorous 5G users or marathon gaming. It would be comfortable for a gentle day of use; power users might want to keep a charging station nearby.

The camera setup is capable and consistent, but it isn’t tuned as aggressively as the brand’s bulkier top-tier models for long-range zoom or extended video shoots. If that’s your priority, consider a larger sibling with more room for optics and battery.

There’s no microSD expansion, so pick your storage tier wisely.

Storage options, colors, pricing, and availability

For many, 256GB is ample; creators and gamers may prefer the upsized option.

The 256GB deal is centered on Titanium Silver from the primary retailer at $689.99.

The 512GB configuration is $729.99, a $490 reduction and only $40 above the 256GB model—smart if you shoot a lot of 4K video or juggle large games.

Availability varies by finish. Other colors may appear via marketplace sellers at higher prices—verify seller ratings and return policies before committing.

For design-first buyers who still demand flagship-caliber performance, this is the moment to pounce. The Galaxy S25 Edge pairs a uniquely slim form with powerful internals and a premium display, and at $689.99, it finally feels like a savvy splurge rather than a luxury. With stock thinning, hesitation is the only thing likely to cost you.