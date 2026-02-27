Galaxy A57 and A37 earn top-tier A energy labels in EU

Samsung’s next midrange duo just cleared an important milestone in Europe, and the numbers point to meaningful gains where it matters most. Fresh entries for the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in the EU’s EPREL product database show both phones earning top-tier A energy labels, alongside sizable boosts to stated battery endurance and upgraded durability credentials.

EU labels signal efficiency gains for Samsung’s midrange

The European Commission’s energy label for smartphones distills power efficiency and sustainability metrics into a simple A–G grade, backed by standardized tests recorded in EPREL. According to the new listings, the Galaxy A57 moves up from last year’s B class to A, while the Galaxy A37 jumps from a C class predecessor to an A rating. For a mass-market pair, that’s a notable double upgrade that underscores tighter power management and component efficiency.

The labels, first spotted by Dutch outlet NieuweMobiel and corroborated in EPREL, also confirm both devices carry IP68 ingress protection. That puts dust and water resistance on par with many premium models, signaling Samsung’s intent to push durability features deeper into the A series without compromising efficiency.

Battery endurance sees big jumps in stated EU ratings

Battery life is where the headlines get bigger. The Galaxy A37’s declared battery endurance rises from 41 hours 28 minutes to 53 hours, an improvement of about 28%. The Galaxy A57 climbs from 44 hours 34 minutes to 52 hours, up roughly 17%. These figures reflect the label’s idle-time methodology rather than intensive mixed use, but they reliably indicate improved baseline efficiency and standby performance.

What typically drives such leaps? While Samsung hasn’t detailed component changes yet, gains of this magnitude in midrange phones often come from a more efficient SoC, refined display power tuning, and smarter background task scheduling. In practical terms, expect more headroom on light-use days and less anxiety watching the battery icon when you step away from a charger overnight.

Durability and repairability trade-offs in focus

Beyond efficiency, the labels paint a fuller picture of everyday resilience. The Galaxy A57 earns an A for resistance to drop damage, while the Galaxy A37 lands a B, suggesting a small materials or construction edge for the higher-tier model. Both devices share an IP68 rating, a strong signal for buyers who prioritize longevity alongside value.

Repairability lands at a C rating for both models. That’s middle-of-the-pack and will draw attention as Europe sharpens its focus on right-to-repair. The batteries are rated for 1,200 recharge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity, which is broadly in line with the market but represents a step back from the Galaxy A56’s label of 2,000 cycles. For heavy users planning multi-year ownership, that shift is worth noting even as overall efficiency improves.

Why these labels matter for buyers across Europe

Energy labels increasingly influence shelf-edge decisions in Europe, where consumers can quickly compare devices on longevity, durability, and sustainability without digging through spec sheets. Research from EU consumer protection bodies has shown that clear A–G scales improve product comprehension and nudge shoppers toward more efficient options. For Samsung, securing A ratings on both the A57 and A37 positions these phones to stand out in crowded midrange aisles against rivals prioritizing headline specs over lifecycle metrics.

The improvements also align with broader regulatory momentum. European rules are steadily pushing manufacturers to design for efficiency and durability, and these labels indicate Samsung is tuning its mainstream lineup accordingly. Even with the slight regression in cycle count compared with the A56, the net package—higher efficiency class, longer idle endurance, IP68, and stronger drop resistance on the A57—adds up to tangible, real-world progress.

The launch signal between the lines of EPREL timing

Historically, EPREL appearances land close to retail timing, serving as an unofficial curtain-raiser before formal announcements. With the Galaxy A57 and A37 now labeled and showing clear generational strides, the stage looks set for Samsung’s next wave of A-series hardware to arrive with a sharper focus on efficiency, endurance, and everyday toughness.