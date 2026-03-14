Friendship Apps Surge Amid Rising Demand For Connection

Loneliness has shifted from a private ache to a public health concern, and the market is responding. A new class of apps built specifically for platonic connection is stepping into the gap, promising lower-friction ways to meet people nearby and turn small talk into real social circles.

Recent estimates from Appfigures point to meaningful traction: collectively, local-first friendship apps have generated roughly $16 million in U.S. consumer spending alongside about 4.3 million downloads. That momentum tracks with broader social shifts—remote and hybrid work, migration to new cities, and the normalization of algorithmic matching beyond romance.

Unlike approaching a stranger at a gym or café, these platforms make intent explicit. Profiles, prompts, and event RSVPs signal that everyone is there to find friends, not dates, which lowers the social stakes and nudges interactions toward groups, activities, and shared interests.

The Standouts Powering Platonic Meetups

222 pairs small groups of strangers for in-person outings using a personality test. The iOS-only app curates invitations to public venues—think wine bars or comedy clubs—uses a light vetting step, and even lets anxious attendees bring a plus-one. It charges a $22.22 curation fee or a monthly plan at the same price.

Bumble BFF, spun out from a feature into its own app, is shifting from one-to-one swipes toward group hangouts. The focus is on quickly growing a wider circle rather than chasing perfect matches, and it’s available free on iOS and Android.

Clyx leans into discovery. By pulling event data from platforms like Ticketmaster and TikTok, it shows what’s happening locally, who in your contacts is going, and who else you might want to meet there. It is currently active in Miami and London, with expansion plans that include New York City and São Paulo.

Les Amís serves women, transgender, and LGBTQ+ users, using AI to match people with similar interests and funneling them toward pottery classes, book clubs, and tastings. It runs a paid membership that varies by city—$70 in New York and €55 in Amsterdam—and is available across several European hubs as well as select U.S. markets.

Meetup remains the category’s long-running backbone, hosting interest-based groups and RSVPs for everything from hiking to data science. With tens of millions of members worldwide, it provides scale and structure many newcomers build on.

Meet5, a European import for users over 40, organizes group activities—picnics, concerts, hikes—so no one has to show up alone. Appfigures pegs recent U.S. downloads at around 777,000 across iOS and Android, suggesting strong early demand in that age bracket.

Pie uses an AI quiz to assemble tables of six for local events. Attendees get a small group chat ahead of time, which cuts the first-meeting awkwardness and makes logistics simple. It’s rolling out city by city, including Austin, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Timeleft coordinates weekly dinners with four or five strangers using an algorithm that blends age, gender, and personality. Participants get scant details in advance and conversation prompts at the table; many cities also feature an optional after-party. Tickets cover the curation, while food and drinks are paid on-site.

Washed Up, built for Los Angeles, helps people discover concerts, trivia nights, and comedy shows, then form “plans”—small groups attending together. In-app chats and lightweight profiles make it easier to arrive with companions instead of flying solo.

Wyzr Friends targets adults 40+, including empty nesters and the newly single. Users signal interest with simple thumbs up or down and suggest concrete activities like hiking or a movie, streamlining the jump from match to meetup across multiple countries.

Mmotion blends real-time maps with interest groups to surface nearby people and venues. Users explore what bars or restaurants are trending, message others on the map, and apply to join the community. It currently focuses on New York City across iOS and Android.

What Makes These Friendship Apps Stick Around

Group-first design is the through line. Dinners of five, activity pods, and event-based plans lower pressure, increase safety, and create multiple chances for chemistry to spark. For operators, the North Star metric isn’t swipes—it’s conversion to offline attendance and whether those groups keep meeting on their own.

Monetization is also evolving. You’ll see freemium downloads with paid tiers for curation and priority access, membership models with city-based pricing, and one-off ticketing for hosted events. The category’s roughly $16 million U.S. spend is small next to dating, but it signals a paying audience for well-run, real-life experiences.

Trust and safety are nonnegotiable. Many apps rely on identity checks, photo verification, or light vetting, and they steer first meetings to public venues. That echoes guidance from the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on social connection: bolster community while safeguarding users, especially those new to a city or returning to social life after a major change.

How to Choose and Get Results From Friendship Apps

Match the format to your comfort zone. If small talk drains you, try structured dinners like Timeleft or group tables via Pie. If you prefer shared activities, 222 or Meet5’s curated outings may fit. Event explorers will feel at home on Clyx, Meetup, or Washed Up.

Check local density before diving in. Open the app, browse upcoming events and active groups, and scan chats to ensure there’s steady activity in your neighborhood and age range. Apps rolling out city by city can be fantastic once your area goes live; until then, set notifications.

Prioritize public, group meetups at the start. Use in-app tools for reporting or verification, share plans with a friend, and arrive early so you can greet people as they come in. Most apps are designed to minimize awkwardness—the biggest unlock is simply showing up.

The bottom line: friendship tech is shifting from swipes to shared tables and tickets. For millions seeking new connections, that small design change is the difference between another chat thread and a standing Wednesday night crew.