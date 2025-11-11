Freebies Across the Country for Veterans Day 2025

Free breakfasts, burgers, and coffee are among the dozens of Veterans Day 2025 freebies these national chains plan to offer to those who served. Veterans and military members can look forward to a tsunami of free meals, snacks, and services at participating locations throughout the country, with most offers requiring proof of military service at the time of purchase.

As symbolic as these gestures are, they matter. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are about 16 million veterans in the U.S., while the Defense Department counts around 1.3 million active-duty service members. For many, Veterans Day perks are a form of appreciation that can also help families’ stretched budgets — especially as the prices of food away from home remain higher than they were before the pandemic, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Before you go: proof of service, timing, and terms

Bring proof of service. Acceptable documents normally include a military or retiree ID, a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), a Veteran ID Card, a state driver’s license with a veteran designation, or a copy of a DD214. Some brands have digital authentication by ID.me or SheerID.

Check participation and timing. Some offers are dine-in only, available at certain hours, or limited to one item per person. Price caps are standard for free entrées; beverages usually aren’t included, and gratuity isn’t covered.

Call ahead or check brand announcements. Policies differ by franchise and market. Military.com often assembles a long list, and local VA offices or veterans service organizations frequently post vetted offers.

Free meals and treats confirmed at national chains

Applebee’s: With valid ID, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free meal off its Veterans Day menu.

Arby’s: Free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich for those who show military ID at participating stores.

California Pizza Kitchen: Receive a complimentary entrée and beverage from a special menu featuring CPK favorites; plus, get a take-home treat with purchase (free small plate duo with $25 food and beverage purchase) for your next visit.

Chili’s: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active-duty who dine in.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one entrées for in-restaurant purchases during a limited late afternoon–evening window; must show valid military ID.

Cracker Barrel: Choice of a free Sunrise Pancake Meal or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Dave & Buster’s: One free entrée (up to a specified value) and a $10 Power Card for game play with valid identification of service.

Fazoli’s: Present a military ID and use the in-store code VET25 for a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce.

Firehouse Subs: Free sub for veterans and active military with purchase of a sub.

Veterans and active-duty receive a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo at participating locations.

In-N-Out: This fast-food chain will give a complimentary meal to veterans, those on active duty, and members of the Reserves and National Guard with valid ID.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee in-store with valid military ID.

Red Lobster: Free Shrimp & Chips meal for those who dine in and show proof of service.

Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active-duty at some locations.

Shake Shack: Big Shacks are free, while supplies last, for all active-duty or retired military personnel with valid ID.

Sheetz: Free half turkey sub and a regular fountain drink for veterans and active-duty with military ID or proof of service — plus free car washes at some locations.

Starbucks: Free tall coffees for veterans, service members, and military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal vouchers for veterans and active-duty that can be used for months after the holiday at various locations.

Beyond restaurants: free services and other perks

Haircuts: Great Clips usually offers veterans and active-duty personnel a free haircut or a free haircut card for use later; see participating salons.

Car washes: Many operators offer free wash programs for veterans on the holiday, often backed by local chambers of commerce and franchise groups. If you don’t see signage, ask — some deals are promoted only inside the store.

Retail discounts: Certain stores stack extra savings on top of year-round military discounts. Big-box chains often tout 10% off for eligible shoppers who create verified accounts, particularly around Veterans Day.

How to verify eligibility for Veterans Day offers

Bring one of the following: Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card, Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID Card, state identification card with a veteran designation, or a DD214. Some brands will also honor wearing a service uniform, or a photo in uniform, but policies differ.

Digital verification is increasingly common. ID.me and SheerID drive many of the online and in-app offers; by creating your account early, you can speed up redemption and potentially sidestep hang-ups at the register.

Remember the fine print. Free offers tend to exclude add-ons and alcohol and occasionally don’t work simultaneously with other coupons or loyalty rewards. If a restaurant is slammed, take a bounce-back offer and come back later — everyone will be happier.

Why these Veterans Day appreciation offers matter

Veterans come from all communities and every age group, with an increasingly young share from the post‑9/11 era. For restaurants and retailers, offering Veterans Day promotions is a visual way to connect with those communities and give thanks in an actionable manner.

If you show up to redeem, bring proof of service, verify local participation, and tip big.

A little preparation — and courtesy — can go a long way in giving the day the appreciation it’s intended to be.