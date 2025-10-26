Free Bosch Tool at Lowe’s With Battery Kit

Lowe’s has a killer Bosch BOGO that in effect kick-starts a pro-grade cordless kit for next to nothing. Get the Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4.0Ah Battery Kit for $179 and receive a bonus 18V tool for free—additional value up to $159 compared to regular pricing. This is an excellent entry point for anyone establishing or growing an 18V platform.

What is included in the Bosch BOGO battery offer

The battery package includes two Bosch Core18V 4.0Ah packs and a fast charger that completes charging a pack in about 65 minutes. Bosch’s CoolPack 2.0 is a cooling system that pulls heat away from the battery cells while under stress in an effort to increase runtime and improve pack life. The packs are cross-compatible across Bosch’s 18V line, from compact tools to heavier-duty ProFactor models, so your investment goes a little bit further.

Once you add the battery kit to your cart, you can choose between four free cordless tools: a 1/2-inch hammer drill, an oscillating multi-tool, a reciprocating saw, and a 4.5-inch angle grinder. These are the meat-and-potatoes workhorses—drilling and fastening, flush and plunge cuts, demolition for when you’re sick of that one wall indoors and want to tear it down right where it stands, or grinding and cutting metal and masonry. There’s a 5-year warranty for the tools from Bosch, which also helps give users peace of mind.

You stack the math, and the value becomes absurd: $40 off the battery kit’s usual price coupled with a free tool valued up to $159 is an effective discount closing in on $199 versus purchasing everything at full price.

How to get the Bosch BOGO deal at Lowe’s

Online, add the Bosch 18V 2-Pack 4.0Ah Battery Kit to your cart and click on the prompt for a free tool upon checkout. In the store, a clerk will adjust the promotion at checkout when both products are scanned. At most locations, the giveaway is limited to one free tool per qualifying kit, and what’s available can differ by store and inventory levels.

If you bring the battery kit back, you’ll be expected to return the free tool too—that’s typical for BOGO promos. Quantities are generally limited, so availability can change at a moment’s notice as retailers approach their high point in home improvement shopping.

Why this Bosch battery-and-tool deal is a standout

Power tool buying decisions are driven by battery ecosystems. Industry groups like the Home Improvement Research Institute and trackers such as Circana have frequently reported that after people get into one voltage platform, they are likely to lean on that battery in future purchases. That duality is what makes the battery-first bundles the smartest point of entry—and exactly why this deal nails it.

Crunching the numbers, the kit’s two 4.0Ah packs total 8.0Ah at 18V. At $179, that comes out to just around $22 per amp-hour—competitive with major-brand holiday promos.

Toss that in with the no-cost tool, and you’re just driving down your effective cost of ownership even more. Bosch’s Core18V packs also feature high-output cells and heavy-duty cooling, providing power for demanding applications such as concrete drilling with a hammer drill or continuous cutting with a grinder.

Third-party reviewers at trade publications and testing labs are always lauding Bosch for how its tools feel great in your hand and return more consistent power from their 18V line. Features vary by model, but the platform’s compromise of weight, runtime, and heat management is highly regarded in pro and advanced DIY circles.

Which free Bosch 18V tool should you go with

The 1/2-inch hammer drill is best for homeowners and casual builders. It does wood and metal drilling, drives fasteners, and switches modes to do hammer-mode drilling of Tapcon anchors into masonry—useful for everything from fixing a deck to mounting fixtures.

Remodelers and renters alike seem to love the oscillating multi-tool because it solves pesky jobs: flush-cutting trim, plunge cuts for outlet boxes, grout removal, and detail sanding. The recip is the tool of choice for demolition, pruning thicker branches, and quick rough cuts that favor speed over finesse.

If you work with metal or masonry, the 4.5-inch angle grinder is your productivity upgrade: cut rebar, clean welds, or grind pavers.

Just pair the abrasive to the material and give the battery time to cool between tough passes for best performance.

Key fine print, timing, and availability details

The savings are on the Bosch 18V 4.0Ah 2-battery kit and the selection of free tools listed, while supplies last. Tool selections may differ by region and channel, and the deal generally can’t be combined with other offers. Prices and availability are subject to change, but the store has framed this as an extended seasonal sale—good for gift-givers and those of us with renovations planned just so.

The bottom line: If you’ve been on the fence about what power tool brand to commit to with Bosch’s 18V, or need more batteries, are buying other tools, or are jumping into bigger jobs, this BOGO is a great way to add both runtime and a job-ready tool without breaking the bank.