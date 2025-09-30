Four Reasons I Didn’t Bother With Snapdragon This Year

Top-of-the-line phones now have absurdly fast processors, no matter whose logo is printed on the silicon. A year of testing and living with mixed devices, I passed on that for my personal phone from the chip giant — and haven’t looked back. Here are the four reasons why, derived from real-world usage and the data that really matters — not just flashy benchmarks written up in news releases.

Battery Life And Thermals Are More Important Than Peak Numbers

Highest performance is sexy, but sustainable performance and efficiency define your day to day. Stress tests like 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme from UL Benchmarks commonly reveal high-end phones losing anywhere from 20% to 40% of their performance under constant load, with certain system designs throttling even more as temperatures increase. Whenever chips crank things up a notch, heat is sure to follow — and your battery will have no choice but to follow as well.

I have seen better stamina and cooler hands with phones that are optimized for efficiency in the first place, especially recent models designed around non-Snapdragon platforms. Endurance results from independent labs like GSMArena continue to show how larger cells, conservative thermal targets and smarter scheduler tuning trump a couple of points more in an artificial graph. On long travel days, the phone that can remain cool and alive matters more than the one that peaks atop a chart for five minutes.

Fast charging is also a factor. The lesser-known vendors sticking to the secondary chips have them working in aggressive 80W to 120W systems with battery longevity features, such as capped charging and adaptive cycles. That combination has been worth a lot more to me than shaving half a second off the launching of an app.

Cameras Are Now The Experience That Sets Phones Apart

That phone is the one that gets the shot. The point is that computational photography relies on optics, sensors and a tuned imaging pipeline as much as it does on raw CPU or GPU. Top camera scores from groups like DXOMARK also showcase a wide variety of chip vendors at the summit — including MediaTek- and Apple silicon-powered devices next to Snapdragon heavyweights.

Real improvements in recent years have come from larger sensors, improved lens coatings, multi-frame HDR fusion and vendor-specific tuning rather than raw FLOPS. I have been very impressed with colour science and low light stability on quite a few non-Snapdragon flagships. Stuff like 10-bit HDR video, lossless zoom pipelines and rapid multi-exposure stacking are now table stakes, and you don’t necessarily need the highest benchmark score in the land to get them.

If, say, my pocket camera also moonlights as a tool for keeping up with a toddler and telling stories in low light, I will place value on devices where the manufacturer pays attention to optics and tuning — even if their processor badge isn’t the most shouty in the room.

Pricing Pressures Reward Balance, Not Bragging Rights

Smartphone prices have crept up, and consumers are balking. According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service, the global premium smartphone segment is growing faster (8% year-on-year) than the overall smartphone segment (3%). IDC has cited similar trends, with purchasers more mindful of holding on to their devices longer and thoroughly mulling over value.

In this environment, what you usually get for the price of a higher-binned chip is less spent on cameras, battery life and build quality — things that you use every day. I can find better price-to-performance with balanced flagships: excellent primary sensors, full-featured ultrawides, bigger batteries, faster charging and more rugged frames, without the sticker shock. A somewhat less extreme chipset that keeps the bill in check and uses the extra funds to improve hardware elsewhere makes more sense.

The bragging rights of a few extra frames per second aren’t more valuable to me than an additional hour of screen-on time or a camera saving my night photo I can never take again.

Chip Choice Gets Less Critical Because of Feature Parity

The spec boxes for premium platforms all click into place one after another: on-device AI accelerators, cutting-edge ISPs, LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.0 storage, Wi‑Fi 7, and AV1 decode — and beefy 5G modems with increasing support for satellite or emergency services options. Recent lines like MediaTek’s Dimensity, Samsung’s Exynos and Apple’s A‑series are offering capabilities that used to be rare beyond Snapdragon. That’s good for everyone.

Independent deep dives from publications like AnandTech have shown that scheduling, thermal envelopes and software tuning can compress or expand gaps well beyond what raw silicon promises. In the meantime, long update policies — from four to seven years among a number of top brands — are making long-term software support a bigger differentiator than the chip.

Bottom line: The ecosystem has matured to the point that I can be chip-agnostic. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Snapdragon for gamers who demand the fastest GPU or rely on some of its modem features. But for my specific needs — battery, cameras and value — this is the year I broke ranks with what until now has been a reflex and didn’t look back.