Former Apple Engineer Raises $5M For Voice-Only Pendant

A former Apple design engineer has secured $5 million in seed funding to bring a privacy-first note-taking pendant to market, betting that the next wave of wearables will help people remember their own thoughts rather than record everyone around them. The startup, Taya, is introducing an $89 necklace that captures only the wearer’s voice and turns spoken ideas into organized, searchable notes.

The round was led by MaC Venture Capital and Female Founders Fund, with participation from a16z Speedrun, signaling growing investor appetite for voice-centric devices that sidestep the social friction of always-on recorders. Taya’s pitch is simple: intentional capture for a single user, not ambient listening of entire rooms.

Funding Details and Founding Team Behind Taya’s Pendant

Taya was founded by Elena Wagenmans, who previously worked on design at Apple. She started the company in 2024 alongside former Apple colleagues Cinnamon Sipper and Amy Zhou; Sipper and Zhou have since departed. Taya currently employs five full-time staffers and a handful of contractors working out of a San Francisco office.

Backers say the bet is as much about form as function. Adrian Fenty, managing partner at MaC Venture Capital, framed Taya as “intentional, single-player capture,” distancing it from the ambient note-taker cohort. Investors believe a device that looks like jewelry and records only the owner could broaden adoption beyond early tech enthusiasts.

How the Taya Voice-Only Note-Taking Pendant Works

The Taya Necklace operates with a button-first philosophy. The microphone is off by default; a tap starts recording, and another tap stops it. During onboarding, users enroll a brief voice sample in the companion iOS app. That sample acts as a reference so the system can prioritize the wearer’s speech and suppress everything else in the environment.

Under the hood, the approach resembles speaker verification paired with aggressive noise rejection. In practice, this means the pendant is designed to ignore side conversations and background audio, then route transcriptions into an app that organizes notes and supports AI-powered queries across a user’s recordings. Taya says it is experimenting with directional microphones and other signal-processing techniques to further isolate the wearer’s voice, a tactic akin to beamforming used in pro audio gear.

The company is also testing subtle feedback cues—like haptics or tones—so users know a snippet was captured and saved without pulling out a phone. This small interaction detail matters; in real-world note capture, certainty beats speculation.

Privacy Stakes and Market Context for Voice Wearables

Wearable audio has run straight into public concern as devices capable of continuous recording hit the market. Products that log everything in earshot—such as certain meeting recorders and lifelogging pendants—have faced pushback from workplaces and social settings, and in some jurisdictions may run afoul of consent rules. Because Taya’s hardware is tuned to one voice and requires an intentional tap, it aims to reduce bystander capture and simplify compliance in all-party consent environments.

The demand side is real. As transcription quality has improved with modern AI models, note-taking has emerged as a top use case for wearables—particularly among knowledge workers, students, and creators. Yet social acceptance has lagged. Surveys by organizations like Pew Research Center consistently show strong public anxiety about pervasive recording and limited control over personal data, a backdrop that has dogged ambient recorders.

Technically, the “your-voice-only” promise is plausible but not trivial. Academic speaker recognition benchmarks (for example, NIST and VoxCeleb evaluations) show low error rates in controlled conditions, but accuracy can degrade with noise, accents, or overlapping speech. Directional mics, enrollment quality, and on-device cues that discourage misuse all become critical to maintaining trust in messy real life.

Rivals and Differentiation in the Wearable Note Space

The market is already segmenting. Meeting-focused tools from companies like Plaud and Pocket emphasize capturing entire conversations and generating summaries. Other projects—including Friend, Omi, and Amazon-owned Bee—have experimented with pendants and wrist-worn form factors aimed at logging daily life. Taya instead stakes out a narrower lane: a personal thought catcher, not a room recorder.

That posture echoes the ethos of newer players like Sandbar and Pebble that prioritize personal memory aids over shared transcripts. At $89, Taya undercuts many competing wearables that often hover closer to triple digits, a price point that could matter for students or team rollouts. If the wearer-only constraint holds up in noisy settings—walking outdoors, commuting, or in busy offices—it’s a compelling differentiator.

What to Watch Next as Taya Moves From Early Adopters

Execution will decide whether Taya graduates from early adopters to mainstream. Reliability in chaotic environments, clear consent signaling, and tight integration with everyday workflows—notes syncing to task apps, calendar, or email—will shape its trajectory. There’s also an opportunity in regulated industries like healthcare and legal, where personal dictation is common but bystander capture is unacceptable.

For now, the pitch is refreshingly narrow: a good-looking pendant that remembers what you say, not what everyone else says. If Taya can deliver that promise with consistent accuracy and tasteful design, it may give voice wearables the social license they’ve been missing.