Foldable Phone Roadmap For This Year Emerges

The foldable phone category has shifted from novelty to necessity for top-tier brands, and the next wave is shaping up to be its most ambitious yet. Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint Research still peg foldables at a sub-2% slice of the global smartphone market, but they also track steady double-digit growth—helped by better hinges, tougher ultra-thin glass, and more tablet-grade software. With that momentum, here’s how the lineup of planned and rumored foldables is coming together.

Samsung Broadens Its Foldable Strategy This Year

Samsung is expected to lead the charge with multiple models. The most attention-grabbing is a tri-fold device reported to be expanding beyond its initial regional release. Unlike book-style designs, this phone uses two hinges to unfold into a larger canvas, essentially bridging a phone and small tablet without the bulk of a separate slate. Expect a big cover display, a flagship-grade Snapdragon for Galaxy chipset, and a triple-camera stack—along with a price that reflects all that engineering.

Incremental but important updates to the book-style flagship and clamshell lines are also anticipated. Early supply-chain chatter points to lighter builds, slightly larger batteries, and further crease minimization thanks to tighter hinge radii and improved ultra-thin glass laminates. One persistent rumor describes a “wide fold” variant—think tablet-first interior proportions paired with a narrower outer screen—for users who prioritize productivity and media consumption.

Apple’s First Foldable Inches Closer to Market

After years on the sidelines, Apple is widely rumored to be preparing a foldable iPhone. Reports from supply-chain trackers in Korea and Taiwan, echoed by analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and panel expert Ross Young, suggest a compact outer display in the 5–6-inch range that opens to a roughly 7–8-inch inner screen. Prototypes reportedly explore a thin, durable hinge with a minimal crease and a camera setup that covers rear, front, and inner use cases.

Software will be the make-or-break factor. Expect Apple to lean on adaptive layouts, continuity handoff with iPad and Mac, and potentially Pencil support—areas where vertical integration could help it ship a polished first-gen experience. Pricing will almost certainly land in ultra-premium territory.

Google’s Pixel Fold Push Continues This Year

Android Authority has reported that a Pixel foldable with the codename “yogi” is in development, positioning it as the successor to Google’s current book-style device. The safe bets include a next-gen Tensor platform, upgraded image sensors, and tighter integration of Android’s large-screen features—especially multitasking, docked taskbars, and optimized third-party apps. Google’s priority, according to developers and OEM partners, is to standardize foldable behaviors across brands so apps behave consistently out of the box.

Motorola Steps Beyond Razr With First Book-Style Model

Motorola used CES to preview its first book-style model, often referred to as the Razr Fold. Early details point to a 6.6-inch cover panel, an 8.1-inch inner display, and a trio of 50MP rear cameras, plus a slate of on-device AI tools. Pricing, carriers, and exact availability remain unannounced, but the company’s confidence signals a broader strategy than its well-known clamshells. A fresh Razr lineup refresh is also plausible given the brand’s recent cadence.

China-First Foldables To Watch This Year

Some of the most daring designs still debut in China before spreading elsewhere. Industry chatter points to Oppo preparing two models: a Find N-series book-style successor and a wider-format variant aimed at productivity. Honor is expected to iterate on its ultra-thin Magic V line with a bigger battery and newer silicon, keeping the weight down while pushing endurance higher. Meanwhile, local reports suggest Huawei is working on a flip-style model with an unusually wide 16:10 internal aspect ratio, a twist that could benefit video and split-screen apps.

Availability remains the wildcard. Export limitations, services compatibility, and carrier partnerships can keep these devices regional. Still, panel suppliers like Samsung Display, BOE, and CSOT are ramping output and improving yields, which DSCC notes is key to better quality control and lower costs over time.

Price, Durability, and Software Will Decide Winners

Clamshells are drifting toward mainstream pricing, while book-style and tri-fold designs command the highest premiums. As component costs fall, Counterpoint expects a larger slice of foldables to land below the traditional flagship threshold, broadening the addressable market. On durability, the benchmarks to watch are dust ingress ratings, hinge endurance cycle counts, and outer-glass scratch resistance. Battery life and fast charging also loom large, since larger inner screens can be demanding.

Finally, software polish is the differentiator. Brands that nail continuity between displays, intuitive multitasking, and robust app optimization will convert curious shoppers into long-term users. The hardware showpieces are coming, but the winners will be the ones that feel seamless on day one.

This roadmap will likely expand as more teases, certifications, and carrier listings surface. For now, the bottom line is simple: more shapes, smarter software, and fiercer competition are about to define the next chapter in foldables.