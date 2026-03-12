Foldable iPhone Rumor Teases iPad-Like Split View

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is shaping up to behave less like a stretched phone and more like a pocketable iPad. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is tuning the device’s display ratio and overhauling app layouts to enable an iPad-like interface with a sidebar and true split-view multitasking on the inner screen.

If accurate, this would mark Apple’s most aggressive rethink of iPhone software since the original launch—one that leans on the company’s tablet playbook rather than chasing Android-style tall-and-narrow folds. In a category defined by hardware experiments, Apple appears intent on winning with interface polish and app consistency.

What the Latest Foldable iPhone Leak Says About UI

Gurman reports the inner display targets an iPad mini–class experience, with a wider aspect ratio than rivals. Instead of phone-first layouts stretched across a canvas, Apple is said to be testing an iPad-like sidebar for navigation, tablet-style toolbars, and a modified version of iOS that supports running two apps side by side.

The outer screen, meanwhile, is described as more conventional—akin to a standard iPhone—so users can handle quick tasks without opening the device. Camera hardware reportedly includes a hole-punch selfie camera and a dual rear array. One notable trade-off: the outer panel is expected to rely on Touch ID for authentication, with Face ID sensors said to be impractical on such a thin cover display.

Why a Wider Foldable Design for iPhone Matters Now

Most large foldables favor a taller, narrower inner canvas, which can feel phone-like even when unfolded. A wider canvas changes the equation. It gives app developers room for iPad-style split columns, persistent sidebars, and multi-pane views that boost productivity and reduce tap depth. Think Mail with folders and message lists visible together, or Notes with a files tree pinned alongside a document—familiar to iPad users, but rare on phones.

Apple’s approach could also shrink the learning curve. If the foldable mirrors iPad navigation patterns, millions of existing iPadOS users will know exactly where split controls, drag-and-drop targets, and toolbars live on day one.

Software Could Be the Differentiator for Apple’s Foldable

Apple has historically used software cohesion to elevate new hardware forms: Retina displays, the switch to 120Hz ProMotion, and Dynamic Island all landed with bespoke UI behaviors. A foldable iPhone that borrows iPad idioms—Split View, robust drag-and-drop, a persistent sidebar—would signal a similar strategy.

Expect changes under the hood, too. Developers will likely see new size classes, adaptive layout guidance in Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines, and updates to UIKit and SwiftUI to encourage multi-pane designs. The goal: tablet-grade app density that scales smoothly between the outer screen and the unfolded canvas without janky transitions.

Tackling Crease and Aspect Ratio Pain Points

Gurman notes Apple flagged two common foldable issues during development: narrow displays and visible creases. A wider panel addresses the first. For the second, industry watchers point to maturing materials and panels—from ultra-thin glass stacks to improved hinge architectures—sourced from suppliers like Samsung Display and LG Display. Display Supply Chain Consultants has tracked steady year-over-year improvements in crease visibility and durability across recent generations, raising the bar for newcomers.

Apple’s track record suggests it would rather ship later than compromise on these fundamentals. That patience could translate into a crease that is less distracting in bright light and better long-term reliability under heavy daily folding.

Price, Timing, and Market Stakes for Apple’s Foldable

The device—often dubbed “iPhone Fold” by leakers—is rumored to launch alongside the next Pro lineup. Pricing chatter centers around a ~$2,000 tag, with one well-known leaker claiming a 256GB variant could start near $2,320. That would slot it squarely against premium book-style foldables from Samsung and Google.

The market is no longer experimental. IDC estimates global foldable shipments topped roughly 16 million units in 2023 and could pass 20 million in the following year as designs thin out and prices stabilize. Samsung remains category leader per Counterpoint Research, but a credible Apple entry would expand the total addressable market and pressure Android OEMs to further refine software continuity and app optimization.

What to Watch Next for Apple’s First Foldable iPhone

Three questions loom large.

First, how far will Apple go beyond basic split-screen—will we see iPadOS features like Stage Manager–style windowing or external display enhancements down the line? Second, how seamless is the handoff between outer and inner screens for apps, media, and camera use? Third, can Apple minimize crease visibility while maintaining durability and water resistance at or above current Android leaders?

If Apple delivers an iPad-like experience in a pocketable fold, it could reframe the category from novelty to necessity for power users. And as with past transitions, polished software—not just flashy hardware—may be the feature that ultimately sells the form factor.