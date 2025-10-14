Five Reasons Pixel Watch 4 Makes The Pixel Watch 3 Difficult To Wear

I hadn’t expected to replace my Pixel Watch 3 this soon, but as soon as the Pixel Watch 4 was on my wrist the decision was made. The new model feels like a rethinking of all the little frictions I’ve learned to tolerate, and after living with it day in and day out, there’s just no going back.

Here are the five shifts that pushed it over the edge, with a few hard numbers and real‑world perspective to show why they matter outside of just the spec sheet.

All‑Day‑Plus Battery That Breathes And Reduces Stress

On my 45mm Pixel Watch 3, with always‑on display and raise‑to‑wake on, “Hey Google” detection off, and Bedtime mode mirroring phone: about 32–34 hours per charge. That was the bare minimum that allowed one to be flexible but never free.

With the same settings, the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 regularly finishes the race at around 42–44 hours. Turn on the automatic Battery Saver at 15% and it’s enough to make it through for several miles. It also looks cool. That pushes the experience from “plan your charge every day” to “charge when it’s convenient,” and that will be a real lifestyle change. It still can’t compete with the multi‑day stamina of many Fitbit trackers but wears away at last year’s mental tax that made charging daily feel inevitable.

Faster, Safer Charging You Can Depend On

I’m not excited to see yet another charger change, but the new sideways charging approach is a virtual no‑brainer in terms of usability. With prior pucks, the watch might teeter or twist and — due to the curved profile of the band — drop face‑down over the standing puck, which covered up its display. The side branch keeps the watch steady and the screen visible.

Speed helps, too. In my testing, the Pixel Watch 4 goes from around 20% to 70–80ish% in around 15 minutes, and from half a battery to full takes around 20–25 minutes. That’s the difference between panic‑charging before a workout and topping up casually while making coffee. It will not allay concerns about charger waste — global e‑waste is already counted in tens of millions of tons annually, according to the UN’s Global E‑waste Monitor — but switching has undoubtedly improved my day‑to‑day experience.

A Display That Feels Alive, Not Just Bright

Pictures don’t do it justice: the Pixel Watch 4’s screen has a depth impression that seems pressed down under its domed glass, so menus, tiles, and faces float out toward your eyes. Bezels in the round would visually disappear, even on faces with bright rings that should draw attention to the display edge.

This changes behavior in really subtle ways. I’ve already made myself go back to faces like Granza, Peak Digital, Peak Analog, and Torvex simply because they look that much better here. Even the more basic complications read more clearly and appear deliberate. A week of this and the Watch 3’s display looks flatter, older than its years.

Raise‑To‑Talk: Voice Makes Sense Without Awkward Hotwords

Frequently on Watch 3 I didn’t bother using Assistant or Gemini because saying “OK Google” is noise that gets added into a home that’s already full of speakers, and pressing the button with your opposite hand — it’s all very awkward.

Raise‑to‑talk on the Watch 4 addresses that. Raise your wrist, find the subtle blue indicator, speak, and you’re finished — one‑handed, no friction.

This has pushed me to using voice for quick checks: weather before running, timers while cooking, and peeks into my calendar. It’s not perfect — there are occasional false triggers, and Gemini can still feel a beat slower since it hands off to the phone — and it currently supports only one Google account, which is a bit limiting for the work‑life split. But as an everyday practice, it eventually clicks.

Repairability That Respects Owners And Cuts E‑Waste

Previous Pixel Watches got a 4/10 on iFixit’s repairability score, in part because of glue‑happy construction that made even replacing the battery something of a non‑starter. The Pixel Watch 4 flips that script and earns a 9/10: screws, not glue; gaskets to keep water resistance after service; a display meant to come off; and even a replaceable battery.

It’s not just a teardown trophy. It changes how you use the watch. It makes me less anxious about a bump or a scratch, knowing that the path won’t automatically be “replace the whole thing!” In a category where repairability is usually an afterthought, this is a consumer‑friendly outlier — and if widely adopted, a small but tangible lever against unnecessary e‑waste.

Combine those five upgrades, and it is the day‑to‑day experience that has been reshaped. Battery life extended gives you some breathing room, faster and more consistent charging streamlines the inconvenience, a screen that refreshes with every look is a joy to take in, raise‑to‑talk makes the Assistant useful, and repairability adds peace of mind. And from my experience with what the Pixel Watch 3 got right, I appreciate what that is — but after wearing the Watch 4 I feel like going back would involve taking a step down a ladder rung that I’ve already climbed.