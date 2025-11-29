Five Pixel Hardware Upgrades Experts Want

Google’s Pixels are computational photography masters and serve as the killjoys of on-device AI, with better features in that category than the competition, but even so, the hardware narrative lags its competitors in categories it should be leading. As competitors leap forward with charging options, battery life, and physical controls, the pressure is mounting for a few sensible upgrades that could instantly improve the day-to-day Pixel experience. Here are the five hardware changes that both fans and analysts want to see next.

A customizable action button for faster everyday use

Apple’s Action Button and OnePlus’ beloved Alert Slider taught us one simple thing: A dedicated control saves time. The Samsung Side Key can already be remapped in software, which drives the idea home. Pixels provide fast camera and Assistant launching, but a real hardware button with single, double, and triple-press gestures would change the game.

Think tap-to-pay through Google Wallet on one press, instant silent mode for two, and flashlight or voice recorder engaged with three. Throw in context-aware rules — say, when your phone connects to the car’s Bluetooth, launch Maps — and you can cut that friction way, way down. Usability authority Nielsen Norman Group has been pushing for lower interaction costs for a long time; a button that’s yours to program does just that, and also makes the device more accessible to users with haptic-based disabilities.

Really fast wired and wireless charging for Pixels

The recent Pixels max out at around 30–45W (wired) and <30W wireless, though that varies a bit by model and charger.

Competitors like OnePlus and Xiaomi, for instance, promote 80–120W wired — and 50W wireless — systems that under lab conditions routinely reach a full charge in about 25–45 minutes. Those are manufacturer specs, but third-party testing from places like GSMArena and PhoneArena has shown real-world gains of at least 50% compared to typical mass-market 30W-class charging.

Google makes long-lasting battery life a priority — which, fair enough, it promises seven years of software updates. The good news is that the industry has matured high- and ultrahigh-wattage solutions; thermal management, intelligent charge curves, and cell-level balancing have all come a long way. A middle-of-the-road approach, such as an 80–100W peak alongside a conservative default “Battery Care” mode, with faster (and it would have to be fast!) 30–50W wireless charging using Qi2 magnetic alignment, would keep power users happy without throwing caution to the wind.

Built-in IR blaster for universal device control

It’s a tiny thing that delivers outsized convenience. An IR blaster lets a phone double as a universal remote for TVs, sound bars, projectors, and air conditioners — a godsend in hotels, conference rooms, or living rooms with missing clickers. If IR is useful and cheap to throw in, why not put it in a phone if, ostensibly, all phones can benefit from the feature?

Teardown companies like TechInsights have demonstrated that small components like IR transmitters add nothing to the Bill of Materials but enable part of the daily utility that software alone can’t deliver. Combine that with a first-party Remote app and routines within Google Home, and Pixels would have themselves a no-brainer quality-of-life advantage.

Restore Active Edge squeeze shortcuts for quick access

Between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 4, Google’s “squeeze to trigger” Active Edge (born out of HTC’s Edge Sense) was a rapid eyes-off shortcut. It was subtle, dependable, and worked even when wearing gloves. Today’s Quick Tap on the back is smart, but it can get a little fussy and odd out in public when you need to do repeated taps.

A modern take on Active Edge, with adjustable sensitivity, haptic confirmation, and full mapping to any app or system action, would bring back a frictionless, private way for launching the Assistant itself, silencing calls, or opening up the camera. It’s a simple principle — the more consistent, tactile paths to fundamental features, the faster a phone feels IRL.

Next-gen batteries for longer life and endurance gains

Most Pixels still use traditional lithium-ion cells with graphite-based anodes. Boldly, a couple of Chinese flagships now sell silicon-rich anode chemistries (although they’re usually referred to as silicon-carbon or -oxygen) that increase energy density in the same packages. Silicon has, in fact, been recognized by analysts at Counterpoint Research and published academic work such as that available via IEEE, while also being flagged for challenges: silicon expands a lot during charging and its cycle life takes a hit without smart binders and thermal controls.

A measured launch is probably best for Google. Begin with a Pro model that uses a higher-silicon material, equipped with larger vapor chambers and set to have conservative charging profiles to manage temperature. The payoff could be significant — more time spent with screens on without making phones heavier — and it prioritizes a goal that users care about. DXOMARK’s battery tests consistently reflect the fact that endurance is a major differentiator for premium smartphones; Pixels need to be leading from the front, not just on a par with others.

The bottom line isn’t radical reinvention as much as it is focused refinement. A programmable action key, quicker wired and wireless charging, an IR blaster thrown back in, the reintroduction of a squeeze shortcut, and next-gen batteries would contemporize Pixels without watering them down. As Google has doubled down on AI through Tensor, keeping up with rivals in these fundamentals might tip fence-sitters and make the next Pixel an easy choice.