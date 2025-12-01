Five Device Deals Better Than Black Friday Prices

If you believed the deals couldn’t get any more amazing after Black Friday, think again. And several gems of devices are even cheaper now, with new discounts that beat last week’s doorbusters. Retailers are leaning hard on dynamic pricing, colorway-specific promos and bundle incentives to keep carts full. After scouring the new discounts, here are five deals that actually got better after Black Friday — and why they’re worth a second look.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Gets A More Aggressive Cut

The new foldable is currently listed at $1,399 for the Moonstone edition on a number of large marketplaces, lopping off another $100 from the Black Friday promo. That’s a significant cut for a flagship of which incentives had only recently reached signs they were moving the needle. Top-tier foldables receive few early-cycle discounts, and a post–Black Friday dip suggests that retailers are chasing volume for premium inventory. If you’ve been waiting for a better price on a top-shelf foldable, this is the kind of delta that makes something affordable.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Slip into a New-Low Territory

Samsung’s top-tier earbuds briefly dropped to $159.99 for Black Friday, but they’ve since settled at $149.99 in all color options — less than a dollar more than the lowest price we’ve seen. For Galaxy phone owners, in fact, it’s a pretty compelling proposition: IP57 durability, effective active noise cancellation and platform extras such as seamless device switching (provided you have One UI 3.1 on your handset) and spatial audio. Because it’s a pair of high-priced earbuds, holiday promos usually fall in the 25–35% off range — this price fits snugly in there and slightly dips below what we saw last week.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Reach Their Best Price

Bose’s top in-ear model was a Black Friday $199 and then last week at $179 with only the black-and-white colorway not getting it. That’s about 40 percent off the list price of $299 and its lowest price on record. Third-party testing from sources such as Consumer Reports and lab benchmarks from reviewers routinely praise the QuietComfort Ultra as one of the better performers for noise reduction, transparency quality, and call clarity. If your top priority is elite ANC and comfort, then this is that rare sub-$180 moment that audiophiles hold their breath for.

Sonos Arc Ultra Bundle Drops Below Last Week

At the top of its home theater bundle options — Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 also with the return-friendly addition of a pair of Era 300 speakers, all available in black or white oak — it’s down to $2,199, about $150 less than the price had been during Black Friday.

Sonos is known for being stingy with discounts, so a post–Black Friday price drop is notable. The package provides for a complete 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos layout with a broader soundstage, cleaner dialogue and far more powerful low-end than you’d get from just a soundbar on its own. Purchased à la carte the components would normally run hundreds more (the bundle pricing here is rare and unlikely to last long).

JBL Vibe Buds 2 in Black Quietly Drop Below $35

Most colors remain at the $39.95 Black Friday price, but the black version fell to $34.95. That extra markdown inches the set into impulse-buy range for gym backups, travel spares or a first pair for younger listeners. You get a lightweight design, good everyday tuning and a pocketable case at the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration.

Why the Deals Get Better After Black Friday

There is a strategic reason these cuts are happening now. Online spend on Cyber Monday exceeds that of Black Friday by double-digit percentages (Adobe Analytics), leading retailers to expand and intensify promotions to capture procrastinators. Circana’s holiday tracking also suggests wide discounting windows (as sellers adjust prices weekly with sell-through, inventory position and competitor moves). Color-specific drops, bundle-only lows and “near all-time” price signaling are old tricks at getting the undecided over that hump.

Three quick tips before you dive in:

Watch for colorway restrictions (as with the foldable and JBL buds).

Make sure the seller is first-party or a trustworthy retailer to maintain warranty coverage.

Pay attention to return windows — some holiday policies fall deeper into the new year now.

With these five deals beating last week’s already-lower prices, the value proposition is the strongest it’s been all season long.